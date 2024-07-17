Senior Automation Engineer
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Automation Engineer to join our dynamic Automation team, collaborating closely with cross-discipline teams such as Manufacturing Engineering, R&D, Operations, Maintenance to design and implement innovative process equipment solutions for battery cell manufacturing. In this role, you will play a key role in driving automation initiatives, optimizing manufacturing processes, and ensuring the seamless integration of automation systems across our expanding operations in Europe and North America.
Overall areas of responsibility and activities:
Work closely with cross-discipline teams, including Manufacturing Engineering, R&D,
Operations, and Maintenance, to understand process requirements, identify automation opportunities, and develop solutions that enhance efficiency, quality, and safety in battery cell
manufacturing.
Lead the design, development, and implementation of automation systems for process
equipment, including robotics, conveyors, material handling systems, and control systems,
leveraging industry best practices and emerging technologies.
Collaborate with equipment vendors, suppliers, and contractors to specify, procure, and
commission automation components and systems, ensuring compliance with technical
specifications, safety standards, and regulatory requirements.
Utilize PLC programming, HMI development, SCADA systems, and industrial
communication protocols to program and integrate automation systems into manufacturing
processes, enabling real-time monitoring, control, and optimization.
Conduct risk assessments, safety analyses, and validation testing to ensure the reliability,
safety, and performance of automation systems in manufacturing environments, adhering to
regulatory requirements and industry standards.
Provide technical leadership and guidance to junior engineers and technicians in automation design, programming, and troubleshooting, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement within the Automation team.
Support new product introductions, capacity expansions, and process improvements by collaborating with cross-discipline teams to implement automation solutions that meet business objectives and drive operational excellence.
Stay abreast of emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices in automation engineering, robotics, machine vision, and artificial intelligence, and apply them to optimize manufacturing processes and equipment
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Skills & Requirements
Qualifications and experience:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field. Advanced degree or relevant certifications are a plus.
Proven track record of at least 5 years of experience in automation engineering roles, with a focus on designing, programming, and commissioning automation systems in manufacturing environments.
Strong technical expertise in PLC programming (e.g., Siemens, Beckhoff), HMI
development, SCADA systems, and industrial communication protocols (e.g., Modbus, Profibus).
Experience with robotics programming (e.g., Fanuc, ABB, KUKA) and vision systems (e.g. Cognex, Keyence) for automated material handling, assembly, and quality inspection applications.
Proficiency in CAD software for electrical and mechanical design, including creating
schematics, layouts, and equipment drawings.
Knowledge of safety standards (e.g., ANSI, NFPA), risk assessment methodologies (e.g. FMEA, HAZOP), and regulatory requirements (e.g., OSHA, NEC) for automation systems in manufacturing.
Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze complex issues, identify root
causes, and implement effective solutions in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Strong communication, collaboration, and project management skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-discipline teams and external partners.
Passion for clean energy technologies, sustainability, and innovation in manufacturing.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary, and base location is Västerås.
Planned starting date asap.
