Senior Associate with experience as an IP Professional
2022-12-09
Young patent professional with a management consulting mindset
We're growing in response to a rapidly increasing international demand for our services and are now looking for young professionals with a few years of experience from working as a Patent Professional in the data/software field, to join our team in Gothenburg.
If you are attracted by the opportunity to apply your patent professional skills in a management consultancy setting, do not hesitate to apply. At Konsert you will join a team of management consultant pioneers committed to building the next big success story in strategy consulting.
Detailed description
You will form part of client teams from day one and be expected to contribute on a tactical and strategic level. Working on multiple national and global mandates, you will deploy your knowledge in IPRs and IP Law within business strategic settings. You might end up with writing a claim or two, but the focus of your role will not be patent drafting and prosecution. Instead, you will engage with business stakeholders to be part of the creative game of strategic portfolio development, or drive ideation sessions and work in cross-functional teams to stimulate IP portfolio creation in software and data intense settings etc. You will be handling complex data sets, assessing business strategic contexts and challenges, and applying technical and external insights to reach recommendations and possible solutions.
Our Associates take on tasks related to all our areas of expertise for a diverse group of clients across a range of industries. Given your experience as a patent professional, you will be taking responsibility for work packages or smaller engagements from the start. Over time, you will be expected to gradually increase your independence and ability to take on larger and more complex tasks, as you build your experience and skill set towards the Manager level.
As a small company, all employees are expected to become an integral part of our team and help drive the company forward. Aside from project related work, your responsibilities will include supporting in areas such as business development, product development, strategic marketing, team development or organizational process development.
We offer intriguing opportunities to grow, competitive compensation and a working atmosphere characterized by high level of professionalism. You will be in a truly collaborative working environment with cross-functional contributions and strong team spirit. You will be given the opportunity to experience a rapid learning curve, supported by a team which only wishes for you to succeed. Our main office is located in Gothenburg, but our technology-intensive clients are around the globe and intermittent international travel should be expected.
Qualifications
You have at least 2-3 years of experience from patent professional type of work, at an IP firm or in-house at a technology company, preferable with experience in Data/SW intensive technology areas
You have a strong academic track record, with MSc preferably relating to data and/or computer science, and/or IP law
In your area(s) of skills and experience, you can demonstrate relevant patent professional delivery experience, such as drafting core of inventions/patent applications and a proven interest in business from engagements or courses
You have experience from working in an international setting
If you have demonstrated project management and team management experience, this is viewed favorably
Skills and Personality profile
You are a strong communicator (written & verbal) with ability to instill trust in client interactions and establish collaborative relationships, and are fluent in English, both in speech and in writing
You show excellent attention to detail, enthusiasm, entrepreneurial drive and the ability to multi-task and work as part of a team in a fast-paced and intellectually demanding environment Så ansöker du
