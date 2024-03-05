Senior Associate to Deal Advisory - US Capital Markets
2024-03-05
Do you have previous experience from working with auditing and accounting in the US market? Is your ambition to take a CPA or CA? By supporting and sponsoring you, KPMG will help you to manage the US accreditation process in Sweden and to be able to work on PCAOB and AICPA engagements.
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of an international environment, a highly motivated team and an ability to build a career working with some of the most interested companies in the market!
The Role
Capital Markets, part of KPMG Deal Advisory, takes on a wide range of assignments within four service lines: US Capital Markets, IPO readiness (initial public offerings), Transaction Accounting and Regulatory support.
KPMG US Capital Markets is a fast-growing team and we are now looking for Senior Associates eager to develop into qualified accountants working with accounting services (US GAAP and / or IFRS), controls design and implementation and with exposure to companies undertaking capital raising strategies. US Capital Markets projects support Swedish clients aiming for an US listing with their preparations, including audit up-lifts. KPMG US Capital Markets is a fast-growing team. You will become part of a strong team, working in a flexible work environment where each employee participates in how to run the business.
Your key responsibilities:
- Execute the day-to-day activities of audit engagements in locations across Sweden, Europe and the US and supporting the execution of a high-quality audit.
- Maintain and apply a foundational knowledge of industry-specific accounting literature.
- Understand and apply KPMG's Audit Methodology while preparing clear, well-structured and effective audit documentation.
- Participate in client and engagement team interactions in a professional manner, including properly conveying information gathered from the client to the engagement team.
- Supervise Audit Associates and Interns on engagements and providing coaching' timely feedback' and reviewing their audit documentation.
- Identify and communicate potential issues and opportunities for audit efficiencies and process improvement to Managers and Partners.
KPMGs office is located at Vasagatan and the position reports to Senior Manager US Capital Markets. Since most of the engagements are based outside of Stockholm traveling is required. For example to Finland, Poland, UK, US, various parts of Sweden.
At KPMG, you become part of a corporate culture where the individual is important. KPMG offers great development opportunities in a diverse environment where you will be challenged through exciting and socially important involvement with clients. You are offered a varied and responsible role where the pace is often high, with many opportunities for stimulating social contacts, constant change and knowledge development. KPMG offers a comprehensive internal training and development program with the opportunity to develop within your areas of interest.
To be successful in this position you have 2-3 years of experience working with accounting and some additional experiences of 1-2 years from the US market. It is meritorious if you have some work experience in auditing listed companies, US GAAP and/or IFRS knowledge. You have the intention to complete or already completed accountancy qualification (ACCA, US CPA, Swedish Chartered Accountant or equivalent).
You have a university degree in Finance, Economics. Excellent English is a must, while Swedish is a plus.
In this recruitment, your personal qualities will be of great importance. We are looking for a person who has a high energy and who is willing to take on a new challenge in a position where your self-leadership is essential. We are looking for a communicating, diplomatic and pragmatic profile who are able to deal directly with internal and external clients. To be successful in the role, you need to have excellent organizational skills, being a strong decision and initiative taker. Furthermore, you are capable of working under pressure with commitment to deliver under tight deadlines.
KPMG is a company for people who want to make a difference. We are one of the world's leading professional services companies and a partner our clients depend on in the fast-paced world they are a part of. We provide insight and guidance on their journeys. This may mean organizational change for their company as a whole, or just parts of it. It may relate to their working methods, how to deal with potential risks, cyber threats or how to maximize user experience in a digitized world. We are also experts in analysis, M&A, auditing and tax to name just a few of our professional skills.
At KPMG, we work actively to maintain diversity and gender equality throughout the organization. Diversity brings perspectives that enrich our culture and add value for our clients and society alike. We believe in an inclusive culture that respects people for who they are and allows them to be themselves. Because this is at the heart of what we believe, we welcome applicants with different backgrounds and experiences.
