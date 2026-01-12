Senior Asic Designer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior ASIC Designer to take technical ownership in advanced ASIC/SoC development. You will work end-to-end from specification and architecture to tape-out and bring-up, collaborating closely with design, verification, physical design, firmware, and software teams. The environment is hands-on and engineering-driven, with a focus on performance, quality, and reliable delivery.
Job DescriptionOwn and deliver ASIC/SoC blocks and subsystems from specification to tape-out and bring-up
Define microarchitecture and write/maintain design specifications and interface control documentation (ICDs)
Design and implement RTL in Verilog/SystemVerilog
Collaborate with verification teams on test planning, assertions, and coverage
Work with synthesis and timing closure, including constraints (SDC) and analysis in PrimeTime
Guide and align with physical design teams regarding floorplanning considerations, congestion, and timing paths
Perform chip-level integration work, including interfaces and protocols (e.g., AXI, PCIe, Ethernet)
Contribute to power/performance/area (PPA) trade-offs and low-power design approaches (e.g., power domains, clock gating, DVFS)
Support collaboration with DFT teams around scan/MBIST/boundary scan topics
Build and use models for system-level or performance evaluation (e.g., Python, C/C++, SystemC)
Automate design and flow tasks using scripting
Mentor engineers and review designs to ensure quality and consistency
Requirements8-15+ years of experience in ASIC/SoC design and development
Proven ownership of multiple ASIC projects from specification to tape-out and bring-up
Expert proficiency in Verilog/SystemVerilog for RTL design
Experience developing microarchitecture specifications for complex subsystems
Understanding of clocking, resets, power domains, FSMs, pipelining, and parallelism
Working knowledge of functional verification methodologies (SystemVerilog, UVM)
Familiarity with simulators such as VCS, Questa, or ModelSim
Hands-on experience with synthesis tools such as Synopsys Design Compiler or Cadence Genus
Ability to define timing constraints (SDC) and drive timing closure using PrimeTime
Experience producing architectural specifications, ICDs, and design guides
Knowledge of low-power concepts and standards such as UPF/CPF, clock gating, power domains, and DVFS
Familiarity with DFT techniques such as scan chains, MBIST, and boundary scan
Experience with performance modeling using Python, C/C++, or SystemC
Proficiency in Python, Perl, or Tcl for scripting and automation
Nice to haveFamiliarity with High-Level Synthesis (HLS) flows
Knowledge of AI/ML accelerators, networking, or video processing pipelines
Experience with multi-die (chiplet) integration and 2.5D/3D packaging
Understanding of security architectures, encryption modules, or hardware IP protection
Background in post-silicon validation, lab bring-up, or FPGA prototyping
Exposure to embedded firmware/software, drivers, or hardware-software co-design
