Senior Asic Designer
2025-11-07
Description-
Professional Experience
8-15+ years of experience in ASIC/SoC design and development.
Demonstrated ownership of multiple ASIC projects from specification to tape-out and bring-up.
Proven leadership in defining and delivering system and chip architectures.
Technical Expertise RTL & Microarchitecture
Expert-level proficiency in Verilog/SystemVerilog for RTL design.
Solid experience developing microarchitecture specifications for complex subsystems.
Familiarity with clocking, resets, power domains, FSMs, pipelining, and parallelism.
Verification & Simulation
Good understanding of functional verification methodologies (SystemVerilog, UVM).
Ability to collaborate with verification teams on test plans, assertions, and coverage.
Familiar with simulators (e.g., VCS, Questa, ModelSim).
Synthesis & Static Timing Analysis
Hands-on experience with logic synthesis tools (Synopsys Design Compiler, Cadence Genus).
Skilled in timing constraint definition (SDC) and timing closure using PrimeTime.
Able to guide physical design teams on floorplanning, congestion, and timing paths.
Architectural Design & System Integration
Ability to define and document chip-level architecture, including: Block diagrams, interface protocols (AXI, PCIe, Ethernet, etc.).
Data and control flow, memory hierarchies, and DMA engines.
Power, performance, area (PPA) trade-off analysis.
Skilled in specification development: architectural specs, ICDs, design guides.
Low Power & DFT
Knowledge of UPF/CPF, clock gating, power domains, DVFS.
Familiar with DFT techniques: scan chains, MBIST, boundary scan (useful for collaboration with DFT teams).
Modeling & High-Level Design
Experience with performance modeling using Python, C/C++, SystemC.
Capability to run system-level simulations and evaluate architectural choices.
(Optional) Familiarity with High-Level Synthesis (HLS) flows.
Scripting & Automation
Proficiency in Python, Perl, or Tcl for design and flow automation.
Soft Skills & Leadership
Strong debugging and problem-solving skills across RTL, synthesis, and system levels.
Capable of leading cross-functional teams including design, verification, physical design, firmware, and software.
Experience mentoring junior engineers and reviewing their designs.
Excellent verbal and written communication for documenting specs and collaborating with stakeholders.
Bonus Qualifications
Knowledge of AI/ML accelerators, networking, or video processing pipelines.
Experience with multi-die (chiplet) integration, 2.5D/3D packaging.
Understanding of security architectures, encryption modules, or hardware IP protection.
Background in post-silicon validation, lab bring-up, or FPGA prototyping.
Exposure to embedded firmware/software, drivers, or hardware-software co-design.
We are primarily looking for someone who can work on-site in Stockholm in accordance with the client's office policy, which requires a minimum of three days per week at the office.
Candidates who can only work remotely are also welcome to apply, but they will not be prioritized initially.
Offer due date
2025-11-10
Start date
2025-12-01
End date
2026-12-31
Submission date-9th Nov
