Senior Asic Design Engineer
Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2024-04-09
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development centre in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for Senior ASIC Design Engineer
You will
• Take full responsibility for design, being block or sub-system
• Break-down Requirements and create architecture and Design Specifications
• Perform Digital Design, and run all RTL sign-off checks
• Perform Design Verification, to hand-over good quality design to verification team
• Continuously improve and optimize ways of working
• Run release flow
• Secure design quality
• Develop competence in technical domain
To be successful in the role you must have
• A MSc degree in a technical field or the equivalent level of education
• Several years' experience from designing using VHDL/Verilog/System Verilog
• Experience with SpyGlass
• Good communication in English
• Skills in result-driven and meet expectations
Kindly share your CV at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
