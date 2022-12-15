Senior Artist
2022-12-15
About the job
Do you want to create innovative and visually stunning art that will shake up the gaming
industry? Our Stockholm Game Studio is looking for an Artist who is passionate about gaming and enjoys the challenge of working in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
Our goal at Fantasma is foremost to create a wonderful workplace where we together can laugh, thrive and spend our days deepening our passion for gaming. And in doing so we deliver awe-inspiring games to millions of people all over the world!
Do you also want to be one of us?
Senior Artist at Fantasma
As a Fantasma Senior Artist, you will be placed in the vanguard to revolutionize the Online Gambling Industry! Together with our talented team, you will get the opportunity to learn new technologies and skills, as well as our support in honing your current abilities to perfection.
You need to have an open, playful and inquisitive mind, ready for all the challenges of the evolving casino landscape. We are a small studio with tight bonds and big dreams. This means that everyone in the team is an invaluable asset whose opinions matter and help shape the future of our projects.
Who are you?
A creative and resourceful individual who wants to be more than a faceless cog in a machine. You are adaptive and face challenges and adversities with a smile. You communicate well and is and is not afraid to voice your good ideas. You make positive contributions so that ours is a workplace where everyone is happy and feel they belong. You want to work with people that like yourself take pride in and truly care about the games we are creating together.
Being an Senior Artist at Fantasma Games means having diverse and varied tasks. You will work closely with the whole team.
Requirements:
3+ years experience as a Senior Artist or experienced Artist of video slot's development project(s) or Game Development
Very experienced in 2D art fundamentals: Anatomy, Composition, Lighting, Material Expression, Color Use
Highly skilled in Photoshop
Portfolio that shows a strong creative process of being able to translate game art requirements, from scratch, into final visual designs: information gathering, research, thumbnailing, detailing, and iterations
Ability to adapt to and help develop a variety of artistic styles
Very comfortable using English in spoken and written form
Ability to estimate your tasks and collaborate with technical and non-technical colleagues
Not a requirement but a plus:
Knowledgeable of 2D Animation with Esoteric Spine Software
Familiar with Texture Packer and handling .json-file formats
Interest in video slot games and are bursting with new game ideas
Interest in sci-fi, fantasy and other genres
Responsibilities:
Creating game art hands on by producing whatever small or big art asset our games may require
Creating promotional assets and marketing for upcoming games
Collaborate with Art Lead and artists to ensure all art and concepts are up to the standards and well suited for the game players
We are looking for you with:
5+ years of prior experience as a Senior Artist or experienced Artist of video slot's development project(s) or Game Development
Highly skilled creating industry level game art from scratch with the portfolio to prove it
Ability to work on varied tasks, while still being able to deliver on a tight schedule
Passion for creating concepts that affects and stays with the players
