Senior Area Sales Director - CyberSecurity Services
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-31
· Responsible for New Business Development for a named portfolio working in an overlay Sales role, to drive Portfolio Business growth - including Pipeline generation, qualification, deal pursuit, closure and relationship management.
• Lead CyberSecurity opportunity pursuit activities (proposition, proposals, commercials, presentations, relationships etc.) within named account portfolio.
• Effectively identify and develop sales opportunities, to generate & maintain a sales pipeline required to achieve the prescribed booking & billing targets.
• Collaborate with Technology Alliances on potential Transformation opportunities and partner together to create joint-GTM strategies for named account portfolio.
• Collaborate with Marketing, Client Partners / Account Directors and CyberSecurity Practice teams in lead generation / opportunity identification and new logo acquisitions.
• Support services success in existing services portfolio including contracts renewal, provide customer advocacy support required to meet client expectations and provide project execution governance needed for revenue realization.
• Identifying key customer requirements and reporting back to product management / marketing. Share structured insights on market trends and competitor activity etc.
• Represent HCL at conferences & customer Tech-Days / workshops to contribute to overall brand and awareness in the market.
• Core Competencies
o New Business Development, Account & Opportunity Planning
o Influential & Persuasive Communication
o Exposure to RFP RFQ RFI pursuit processes.
o Value Selling / consultative sales approaches.
o Knowledge of Services pricing, including P&L, Profitability & Price Modelling
o Competition & Market Analysis
o Understanding of CyberSecurity Operations & Service Delivery
o Executive Relationship & Strategic Account Management
o Exposure to sales in SaaS, Consulting & Managed Services
o Ability to work with Globally distributed teams.
Skills and Experience:
• 5+ years of track record as a Business Development Manager, handling IT Security or Managed Services.
• Prior Security Practitioner experience either in Consulting, Technology Implementation or Managed Security Services would be desirable.
• Strong IT Infrastructure & CyberSecurity knowledge, with specialization in CyberSecurity domains / tools & technology.
• Demonstrate ability to leverage previous contacts / decision makers to drive engagements.
• Tech-savvy, self-driven, proactive & go-getter.
