Senior Application Engineer to Catator AB
2023-08-25
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. We are in search of an experienced and innovative senior application engineer capable of assisting customers with our product offering and spearheading development projects.
Position Description
Now we are looking for a Senior Application Engineer with technical and analytical skills as well as understanding the commercial side!
Preferable experience of work closely with customers development team or design team in order to enhancing system and design. In this position you need to use your knowledge of Catator products and arrange as well as lead technical meetings with customers.
It is important to stay updated on trends in Fuel cell/Power to X applications through customer interactions. You should also translate customers' requirements into precise specifications for development projects.
As a senior application engineer, you will be responsible for the following tasks:
• Assist customers in enhancing system design using expert knowledge of Catator product offerings.
• Optimize Catator products through new designs based on customer specifications.
• Aid customers in identifying optimal interface solutions between their systems and Catator products.
• Translate customer requirements into precise specifications for development projects.
• Arrange and lead technical meetings with customers, ensuring effective follow-up on action items.
• Initiate, manage, analyze, and track internal and customer tests.
• Coordinate the provision of customer prototypes.
• Provide support during the quotation process.
Requirements
• Minimum 5 years of experience as an application engineer or in a comparable role
• Proficiency in heat transfer, thermal calculations, catalysis, catalytic process design, and hydrogen energy applications
• Degree in mechanical engineering, physics, chemical engineering, or related field; PhD advantageous
• Track record in customer projects for system development and design, especially in the hydrogen energy sector.
• Proficient in CAD, CFD, and coupling tools.
Personal profile
To be successful in the position you should be self-driven and have ability to engage people and communicate with both internal and external stakeholders. You should also be able to structure and organize your work and communicate technical matters in a successful way.
The position requires that you have a broad technical knowledge and experience to develop solutions Together with customers.
The company
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. The world is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. To store energy when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, large amounts of hydrogen are needed: according to the International Energy Agency about 650 megatons of hydrogen per year by 2050. That's a lot of hydrogen!
To accelerate this green transition, Catator offers its patented and world-leading catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. Catator's solutions are used by manufacturers of fuel cell systems and hydrogen producers. We work exclusively with OEM customers, several of which are leading multinational companies.
Catator was founded in 1990 by a group of researchers at Lund University. Over the years we have developed deep IP and know-how in catalysis and catalytic process design. Our headquarters are located in Lund. Our premises are well adapted to our business and include in-house production of catalyst and advanced research and test facilities.
This recruitment process is managed by PS Partner. You apply be following the link and send in the required forms. For questions regarding the process, please contact Louise Harrysson 0723119839 louise.harrysson@pspartner.se or Patrik Petersson 0768350786 patrik.petersson@pspartner.se
