Senior Application Engineer in Mechanics
2023-08-31
Now you have the opportunity to take on a new challenge and apply your Mechanical Design expertise and develop your engineering skills in a role as a Senior Application Engineer in mechanics. As a Senior Application Engineer in mechanics at our international customer you'll define solutions collaboratively with their marketing team. Your role includes assessing technical feasibility, generating design variants, and innovating components based on customer input. Join us to pioneer the boundaries of innovation within their Engineering team, responsible for product platform, new variants, and technical advancements, in close collaboration with R&D, production, and quality.
We are now looking for an Engineer in Mechanics who wants to take the next step in the career together with us at Randstad and our international client.
Ansvarsområden
As Senior Application Engineer you will be defining and designing solutions for different applications in close collaboration with our client's marketing team. Your task will be to evaluate technical feasibility, generate variants and design new components and assemblies based on the customer's input. Our client are on a journey to create more and more complex customer specials and you will be an integral part of pushing the boundaries for what they can do. Next to the Application Engineering role you will be involved in more long-term product development as a secondary priority.
You will be a part of the Engineering team being responsible for the current product platform, design of new product variants and the development of new technical solutions. You will work in close cooperation with other R&D teams, production and quality.Kvalifikationer
• Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering
• Several (5+) years of experience designing physical products
• Experience in CAD tools preferably Creo
• Knowledge of or experience in utilizing simulation to validate design
• proficient in English, both written and spoken
• Service minded/enjoy working close to customersErfarenheter
Several (5+) years of experience designing physical productsOm företaget
