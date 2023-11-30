Senior Antenna Engineer
Acconeer AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2023-11-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Acconeer AB i Malmö
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a senior antenna engineer to our growing R&D organization!
Acconeer's product portfolio is growing and thus the Acconeer Hardware Integration (HWI) team is growing. We are currently looking for an antenna engineer with in-depth knowledge of electromagnetic field theory and several years of work experience within mm-Wave antenna and antenna-in-package design.
Within the Acconeer HWI team we develop state-of-the-art mmWave antenna-in-package designs, customized mechanical designs for radar beam shaping and Printed Circuit Boards with integrated high-frequency antennas. The tools we use are mainly CST Design Studio and Altium, so if you are familiar with these or similar tools for Electromagnetic modelling and PCB Layout you will have a head start when joining our agile team. The position includes both theoretical and practical work such as design simulation, prototype design and manufacturing. Measurements of the finished design using spectrum analyzer and vector network analyzer is also part of the daily work. Scripts for controlling measurement instruments and analyzing measurement data are written in Python and thus basic knowledge of Python is valuable.
The HWI team (6 people currently) is always busy inventing tomorrow's technology. The position we are offering is a great opportunity for a responsible, autonomous person with a problem-solver attitude, who wants to work with cutting-edge technology product development and perform research of mm-Wave antennas and radar sensors.
If this sounds like you and you can back up your skills with a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering or Physics, or a PhD within a relevant field, come join us and contribute to the positive and friendly atmosphere of the Acconeer HWI team.
About Acconeer
Acconeer is a young and innovative company developing the world 's smallest 60 GHz radar. The Acconeer radar sensor combines extremely low power consumption with sub-mm distance estimation accuracy. It enables distance measurements, micro-motion detection, material classification and much more, all within a sensor sized 5x5 mm including antennas. Acconeer is located in Västra Hamnen, Malmö, Sweden. We are currently a group of around 50 people with high R&D focus, working closely together over the R&D disciplines - hardware, software, and algorithm research. We have a large and growing international customer base in the IoT, consumer electronics, industrial and automotive segments which means our sensors are integrated in everything from robotic lawn mowers and touchless buttons to industrial tank-level gauges and parking sensors for smart cities.
Working at Acconeer
We love working in a scaleup where we have real possibilities to influence both the product and how we work. As we are a small company with open-minded employees it is always easy to discuss with people outside your team to satisfy your appetite for knowledge. We get to work with cutting edge technology in close collaboration with our colleagues. We believe that people are most efficient when we are allowed to plan our work life in a way that suits our individual needs and circumstances. So even though we all have our personal desk in our lovely office, working from home is a natural part of our way of working at Acconeer. If you feel the same way about teamwork and amazing technology, we'd love to meet you! We will evaluate applications continuously. For questions, contact recruiting manager Josefin Strahl at +46 (0)10 218 92 00.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Acconeer AB
(org.nr 556872-7654)
Västra Varvsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
211 77 MALMÖ Kontakt
Head of Hardware Integration
Josefin Strahl josefin.strahl@acconeer.com +46 (0)10 218 92 00 Jobbnummer
8299213