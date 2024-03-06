Senior Animation Engineer
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
We're making a football game
GOALS is our attempt to give football the game it deserves. A fair game, that is a reflection of football, rather than the football industry. We want to make a game that's fun right away, without players having to invest a fortune.
It's a game about winning, but one where victory comes in more forms than simply winning matches. Focus on trick shots, design awesome t-shirts or create an arena that inspires greatness. No two players will be on the same journey.
GOALS is for everyone, like football can and should be. It's for the casuals and the pros. For the players, the managers and the fans. It's for the designers, the audience and the divas. For everyone who loves the game itself or anything surrounding it. GOALS is football.
Read more about GOALS here.
Welcome to the animation team
Are you ready to lead the way in crafting captivating in-game animations? At GOALS, we're looking for a Senior Animation Engineer to spearhead the development of cutting-edge animation features, tools, and pipelines. You will work side-by-side with Technical and 3D Character Artists, Designers and Gameplay Engineers. You will take part in the full game creation process from design to implementation, debugging, polish and tuning -ensuring your features are shipped under performance, memory and load time budgets.
If you're passionate about pushing the boundaries of animation technology, thrive in a collaborative environment, and relish the prospect of crafting unforgettable gaming experiences, then GOALS is the place for you. Join us in our journey to create the future of gaming animation.
We use Unreal Engine 5.
At GOALS, you will...
Be the problem-solver extraordinaire, delving into intricate animation challenges that arise during gameplay and with cosmetic character animations.
Play a pivotal role in shaping the grand vision of the entire game, contributing your expertise to its design and implementation.
Act as the driving force behind enhancing animation tools and pipelines, streamlining animator workflows for optimal efficiency.
Dive deep into the realm of memory and performance analysis, ensuring our systems perform seamlessly across platforms, from high-end to low-end.
Share your knowledge and expertise by mentoring fellow engineering team members, fostering growth and innovation within the team.
Ideally you have...
Experience with rigging systems, animation state machines, low-level animation systems, physics-based animation and/or IK systems.
Strong C++ experience and familiarity with scripting systems (Blueprint, Lua, Python, etc).
Strong understanding of multithreaded programming, memory management and preferably Data-Oriented Design.
Good 3D math skills.
Good collaboration skills and experience in cross-functional teamwork.
About the Employment
The position is permanent and you can work from our Stockholm office, hybrid or fully remote from anywhere in Europe. It is important that you are able to communicate unhindered in verbal/written English.
For this position we do not offer relocation assistance.
In addition to opportunities for creative impact and professional growth, working at GOALS has many other benefits like occupational pension, 30 days PTO, flexible work hours, stock options and more. Learn more here.
Application
For this role we would like you to include:
LinkedIn-profile, CV or any other document that showcase your experience
A link to your Github(if applicable)
We strongly encourage you to apply even if you don't feel that you tick all the boxes. You just might be exactly what we need, even if we haven't understood it yet. GOALS is still a young company and we change quickly. But one thing that never changes is our conviction that we need a diverse studio environment, filled with different perspectives and skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8521692