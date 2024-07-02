Senior Angular Developer
Checkproof AB / Datajobb / Täby Visa alla datajobb i Täby
2024-07-02
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Checkproof AB i Täby
About CheckProof
CheckProof is a leading digital platform enhancing maintenance, health, safety, and quality operations. With over 300 B2B clients worldwide and usage across 35+ countries, our solution streamlines complex processes. Our App is powered by a cross platform app build with Ionic and based on Angular and Typescript. Our robust admin platform is based on EmberJS (JavaScript) and Angular Elements (Typescript) and angular materials, and our REST API is developed in PHP (Laravel) and Java microservices.
The Opportunity:
As we expand our development team, we're now looking for skilled Senior Angular Developer to join team. You'll play a critical role in evolving our comprehensive suite of tools, working on high-traffic applications, and shaping our future technological roadmap.
What You'll Bring:
Experience:
At least 6 years as a Angular developer.
Technical Proficiency:
Strong expertise in TypeScript, JavaScript, Angular, Reactive Programming, state management with redux and observables, signals and CSS
Excellent understanding of Continuous Delivery, micro-service architecture, complex UIs, Docker and web development best practices
Agile methodology experience and understanding of software engineering practices.
Performance Focus:
Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs and provide insights and recommendations on the development process.
Ability to write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
Continuously evaluate and improve the performance, scalability, and reliability of the company's frontend systems.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams
Communication: Fluency in English with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Preferably:
Ability to quickly learn and adapt to new technologies and frameworks.
Knowledge of UI/UX design principles and ability to work closely with designers
Android or iOS development experiences
Bonus:
Knowledge in DevOps, CI/CD
Ember.JS experience
What We Offer:
Impactful Work: Take on a pivotal role in a dynamic team, driving key projects and decisions.
Personal Growth: A commitment to your development with continuous opportunities to learn and upskill.
Empowerment: Autonomy in your technical choices and equipment.
Innovative Culture: Be part of a culture that's all about innovation and staying ahead in technology.
Be a part of our mission to streamline and enhance critical business operations worldwide. If you are driven, innovative, and ready for meaningful challenges, we would love to hear from you!
Position Details:
Location: Täby
Type: Full-time (100%)
Start: Immediate
Don't let this opportunity pass you by! Reach out and let's explore how your skills and passion align with the exciting journey at CheckProof.
The recruitment process:
Send in your resume for us to review. The first step is that you will have a first meeting with one of our Tech Leads. After that we will have a coding test with a follow-up interview, and then you will meet with our CEO. In the last step we contact your references and make a full assessment.
Note that we will be reviewing applications for these positions in August, but you are more than welcome to apply right now.
Checkproof is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Checkproof AB
(org.nr 556975-9615), https://www.checkproof.com/sv/
Propellervägen 4 A 0TR (visa karta
)
183 62 TÄBY Jobbnummer
8782269