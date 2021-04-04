Senior Android Platform specialist to Navico - Mpya Sci & Tech AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Senior Android Platform specialist to Navico
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-04-04
Do you want to be part of a team, developing the next generation nautical chart plotters and marine electronics!
Navico is currently the world's largest marine electronics company, and is the parent company to leading marine electronics brands: Lowrance, Simrad and B&G. Navico has approximately 1,500 employees globally and distribution in more than 100 countries worldwide.
In Gothenburg there is a tight team of 7 developers, and they are now looking for their next "Navicon". We are looking for you who is an Android platform expert, who thrives in discussions about architecture and technical solutions.
We think you have
A MSc in Computer Science or relevant education
Expert skills in Android AOSP
Good Kotlin and Java skills
Been working for some years, leading a technical team to adapt Android for new products
Very good English communication skills
If you also like working in some of the following technologies, it will be an advantage.
Rust, C, C++, Qt, OpenGL/Vulkan och React Native
Navico offers you
A leading role where you get to work with engaged and really competent coworkers every day. We try to work in the office in Gothenburg at least a few days per week. If you have a boat and or is interested in fishing, we will have something to talk about every day.
Apply now and be our next "Navicon"
In this recruitment, Navico is collaborating with Mpya Sci & Tech. If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Talent Advisor Cecilia Karlsson, 076 164 89 00.
Apply at www.mpyascitech.com as soon as possible
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-04
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Mpya Sci & Tech AB
Jobbnummer
5671402
Sökord
