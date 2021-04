Senior Android Platform specialist to Navico - Mpya Sci & Tech AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-04-04Do you want to be part of a team, developing the next generation nautical chart plotters and marine electronics!Navico is currently the world's largest marine electronics company, and is the parent company to leading marine electronics brands: Lowrance, Simrad and B&G. Navico has approximately 1,500 employees globally and distribution in more than 100 countries worldwide.In Gothenburg there is a tight team of 7 developers, and they are now looking for their next "Navicon". We are looking for you who is an Android platform expert, who thrives in discussions about architecture and technical solutions.We think you haveA MSc in Computer Science or relevant educationExpert skills in Android AOSPGood Kotlin and Java skillsBeen working for some years, leading a technical team to adapt Android for new productsVery good English communication skillsIf you also like working in some of the following technologies, it will be an advantage.Rust, C, C++, Qt, OpenGL/Vulkan och React NativeNavico offers youA leading role where you get to work with engaged and really competent coworkers every day. We try to work in the office in Gothenburg at least a few days per week. If you have a boat and or is interested in fishing, we will have something to talk about every day.Apply now and be our next "Navicon"In this recruitment, Navico is collaborating with Mpya Sci & Tech. If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Talent Advisor Cecilia Karlsson, 076 164 89 00.Apply at www.mpyascitech.com as soon as possibleVaraktighet, arbetstid2021-04-04Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-04