Senior Android Framework Developer
2024-11-27
Job description
Company Story
Sigma Connectivity is a global tech house with all the resources needed to bring a product to market under one roof. We believe in investing in knowledge and education, making a positive impact on society and shaping a brighter future for all.
Through our core values, at Sigma Connectivity we create an environment that fosters growth, creativity, and collaboration. Our company culture promotes the freedom to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of what is possible.
Working with us means you will be working in an international environment with a diverse and inclusive atmosphere. We operate globally from 12 sites and have expert teams in North America, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, United Kingdom and Poland.
Introduction
Most of our work is project-based, promoting competence development and professional growth. There is a possibility collaborating directly with our customers on-site, building strong relationships and gain valuable insights.
Together with your team you will get the opportunity to develop cutting-edge technology and work on challenging projects for market leaders and drive innovation within technology.
The team you will be joining is a supportive, experienced, and passionate team. We want your ideas to have an impact on us!
We are looking for
We are seeking several Senior Android Framework Developers to Lund offices in Sweden to join our ranks!
The successful candidates will demonstrate knowledge of the application layer and framework layer of Android, and a technical understanding of the lower layers.
You will work in all project phases and with all kinds of Android based products. And sometimes, for example in semi-systems, with other embedded software development.
By joining our diverse and collaborative team you will:
Develop software in Android based systems; analyze, design, program, integrate, unit test, debug in the top layers of the Android stack: Application layer and Framework layer.
Work in teams with other software developers.
Interface customers on engineering level
Contribute to pre-studies and propose technical solutions.
Collaborate with specialists and developers from other technical areas like hardware, audio, and optics.
Investigate and learn new product domains in context of need to design the correct solutions.
Basic Qualifications
Excellent communication skills in English
7+ years' experience in Android full-stack AOSP (Android Open Source Project) development
4+ years hands-on experience working with Android system-level development, including custom ROMs, kernels, and device drivers.
4+ years' experience with Java and/or Kotlin for Android development, and proficiency in native Android SDKs and NDKs
In-depth expertise in Android framework development and modification, with extensive knowledge of Android internals
Preferred Qualifications
Minimum Bachelor's in computer science or equal
Strong understanding of Android hardware architecture, including interfacing with hardware components and debugging hardware-related issues
Demonstrated experience with performance optimization, power management, and memory management in the Android system.
Familiarity with Android security concepts and secure coding practices
Proven ability to lead and mentor junior Android engineers and collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Proficiency in version control systems, such as Git, and familiarity with code review and collaboration tools
In-depth experience with Agile development methodologies, such as Scrum or Kanban
Strong documentation and writing skills.
Personal characteristics
Team player.
Proactiveness in collaborating and execution.
Flexibility to switch technical context.
Willingness to learn new methods / tools / processes.
Ability to prioritize and multitask.
Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills.
Strong passion for creativity and solving cutting edge industry problems.
