Senior Android Engineer
True Software Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos True Software Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 374 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As a Senior Android Engineer, you will be writing quality, maintainable code in a team of Android Engineers, working with Search, assets, and spam features as a core part of our product. You will collaborate with the team, follow best practices and make sure our engineering goals are met. You will be reviewing code mainly for the Search Team but also for others whenever shared ownership happens.
The impact you will create:
Write simple, understandable, testable, and efficient code with a focus on solid technical stability and great user experience.
Drive technical improvement by applying software craftsmanship in everyday work as well as by identifying and executing larger refactoring/improvement initiatives.
Contribute in implementation of complex features and design work.
Being part of cross team technical projects
Participate in and contribute to the team's Agile practices.
Implement unit tests within the team's responsibility area.
Take responsibility in maintaining high engineering standards, and commitment to the product.
Mentoring others and sharing knowledge within the team.
What you bring in:
5+ years of experience in Android development
Strong knowledge of the Android SDK (minimum 5+ years of experience)
Familiarity with RESTful APIs
Sound knowledge of Kotlin, Coroutines and Dependency injection
Ability to develop features while conducting unit tests .
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
Fluent in English, in speaking and writing
Experience in working with Agile methodologies
It would be great if you also have:
Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices as well as an eye for design
Experience of Jetpack Compose
Life at Truecaller - Behind the code: https://www.instagram.com/lifeattruecaller/
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, top-up parental leave, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership (SATS).
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in-office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days. You can enjoy 2 weeks working remotely from anywhere you want per year.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a daily free breakfast, a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, or have fun with your colleagues at the playroom! As well, as exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, Geek lunch!
Come as you are
Truecaller is diverse, equal and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare True Software Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556784-0912)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 6TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8558067