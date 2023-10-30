Senior Android Engineer
2023-10-30
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Truecaller transformed how we communicate when we launched in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our mission is to build trust everywhere by making tomorrow's communication smarter, safer and more efficient. We focus on bringing smart services with big social impacts, like protecting people from fraud, harassment, and scam calls or messages. We identify new numbers from anywhere in the world and build a space for trustworthy conversations, for those that matter. Truecaller is loved by over 350 million people around the world and is growing very rapidly across regions.
Who we are:
The world's #1 caller ID and spam blocking service for Android and iOS.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities, spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Tel Aviv and Nairobi.
Listed On Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap
As a Senior Android Engineer, you will be responsible for creating app performance dashboards as well as taking ownership and managing shared libraries utilized by the app, with a particular emphasis on critical functionalities like network protocols, event logging, and feature flags.
You would also be expected to coordinate various cross-business unit efforts related to areas such as, analytics, architecture, guidelines, and best practices, with the support of the rest of the team.
What do we expect from you
Strong knowledge of the Android SDK (minimum 5+ years of experience)
Familiarity with Gradle
Sound knowledge of Kotlin, Coroutines and Dependency injection
Ability to develop features while conducting unit tests
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
Fluent in English, in speaking and writing
Experience in working with Agile methodologies
What will you work on
Write simple, understandable, testable, and efficient code with a focus on solid technical stability and great user experience.
Drive technical improvement by applying software craftsmanship in everyday work as well as by identifying and executing larger refactoring/improvement initiatives.
Contribute in implementation of complex features and design work.
Being part of cross team technical projects
Participate in and contribute to the team's Agile practices.
Implement unit tests within the team's responsibility area.
Take responsibility in maintaining high engineering standards, commitment to the product and respect and attitude towards others.
It would be great if you also have
Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices as well as an eye for design
Experience of Jetpack Compose
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, top-up parental leave, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership (SATS).
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in-office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days. You can enjoy 3 weeks working remotely from anywhere you want per year.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a daily free breakfast, a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, or have fun with your colleagues at the playroom! As well, exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
