Senior Android Developer
2023-06-16
You will be developing apps with custom components, complex layouts, L10N, animations, and other platform goodies. Various SDK versions don't scare you, and neither does unit & UI testing.
Android specialist with great communication skills
To join our app corps, you know the ins and outs of Android architecture/lifecycle management. You care strongly about developing exquisite user experiences, you understand what mobile-first APIs look like and you are not afraid to talk shop with non-techie people. And oh: you also need to be fluent in English and Swedish.
The greatest power is the gentlest touch
Mixing innovation with idealism and adding a dash of technology infatuation, the community has been growing steadily for more than a decade. And during the global pandemic, we have continued to win new projects that require us to grow even more. We employ more than 20 different nationalities and are optimistic about the future of apps, yet humble about the challenges we face as a tech community in a niche space within an ever-changing world.
At the company, we have curiosity, compassion, and commitment. Our purpose is to contribute to a simpler life and a more sustainable society (and to have fun while doing so).
