Backend Lead to Greenely!
2024-01-20
Are you a skilled engineering leader with a strong passion for technology and people? If so, Greenely is looking for an exceptional individual to join our award-winning team! We're on a mission to revolutionize the energy industry by creating outstanding customer experiences using cutting-edge technology, helping people save money and contribute to a greener planet.
What you'll be doing :
As our new Backend Lead, you'll head up a team of Backend Engineers both locally and remote as well as take a leading role in building out our Virtual Powerplant. Part of this work is to establish great practices and a proud tech culture at Greenely.
Competencies and skills to be able to succeed in this role :
• Deep understanding and expertise in one of the following domains of AWS Cloud infrastructure & DevOps, Data infrastructure & time Data Series or IoT.
5+ years of experience working in Python and Django. We'll be really impressed if you have experience working with protocols such as AMQP and MTTQP.
Tech leadership skills - being able to provide strategic oversight and direction for the backend team's roadmap, ensuring it aligns seamlessly with Greenely's business objectives.
Strong collaborative skills - you are used to working with other business leaders to identify opportunities for technological innovations that can provide immense business value.
A hands on approach where you on an everyday basis actively can participate in problem solving and coding activities.
An innovative mindset - you are curious and keeping an eye on emerging technologies, assessing their relevance and potential value to the company.
Your Team and Workplace :
At Greenely, we believe in freedom under responsibility, and we know you're an essential part of our success. We embrace a hybrid workplace model, allowing you to work from home up to 2 days a week. Our office is conveniently located in the heart of Stockholm, on Vasagatan 40, central station.
About Greenely :
Greenely is on a mission to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer through technology. As a digital energy provider, we help people reduce their electricity costs by optimizing their home and car's electricity usage with our smart app. Supported by Nordic venture capital companies, we aim to enable households worldwide to connect, control, and optimize their energy usage. We believe that the best electricity is the one that is never used - a win-win for both wallets and the environment! Ersättning
