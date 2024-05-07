Senior Android Developer
Om jobbet
Software by Quokka AB is a subsidiary of Quokka AB, and part of Hans Andersson Group. Our company offers high-end software engineering services to some of Sweden 's leading companies within Automotive, Telecom, MedTech and Fintech. Moreover, we are an innovation hub for business ideas. Within the group of 25 companies we have vast experience from starting new companies and a genuine interest to invest in ideas and people we believe in. We know that our success is based on enabling the full potential of our employees - our most important asset. Our culture is based on a strong employee focus and the three cornerstones: Joy, Curiosity and Innovation.
We are inspired by the Quokka - known for its curiosity and for being the happiest animal on the planet!
We are now looking for talented software developers for development of Android applications and supporting systems needed for the entire feature to work. Experience from integration of the Android stack towards the platform and integration with cloud based back-end services is meritorious.
Who are you?
You have experience in object-oriented programming and certain interest in Android Automotive OS, Android Framework, Java/Kotlin and Android runtime resource overlays (RRO). We believe that you are curious, flexible, open-minded, and eager to continuously improve your skills. You have an innovative, pragmatic, collaborative and creative mind-set of handling technical challenges. You enjoy teamwork, but at the same time you can work independently and drive development on your own. You have a positive attitude and the willingness and ability to take initiatives to progress and deliver.
Education
MSc/BSc Software Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent
Required Qualifications
3+ years of industry experience. An interest or background in automotive industry or infotainment domain could be helpful but not required
Experience with C/C++ and/or Java/Kotlin is required
Ability to use and improve your modern programming skills to develop the software and APIs for the Android platform
Knowledge of Android SDK and a good understanding of the core components, such as Activities, Services, Content Providers, Broadcast Receivers, and Intents
Experience from working with Android Studio as well as developing native platform software for AOSP using Soong/Make build system
Knowledge of SystemAPIs, privileged apps, permissions and VHAL is considered a plus·
Experience with automotive software development and QNX is a merit, but an ability to write maintainable, efficient, and testable code is an essential skill for any Android developer
Knowledge in working with production quality software and tools such as Git, Jenkins, Jira, Artifactory as well as Android Testing Frameworks such as Espresso and UI Automator
Languages
English, proficient level
We are continously looking for talented developers. Screening and offers to qualified candidates will be ongoing during the complete application period. Så ansöker du
