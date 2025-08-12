Senior Analytical Chemist - Xspray Pharma
2025-08-12
Are you a skilled analytical chemist with expertise in HPLC? Do you want to be part of a science-driven, collaborative environment developing the next generation of cancer therapeutics? Join Xspray Pharma and help us improve life for patients around the world.
The RoleAs Senior Analytical Chemist, you will take on a key scientific role in a dynamic, growing company with a pipeline of improved kinase inhibitors for cancer treatment. You will work hands-on in the lab as well as at the interface between analytical development, pharmaceutical development, clinical, quality, and regulatory strategy.
You will collaborate closely with internal experts and external CDMO partners. Your tasks will range from early-phase method development to late-stage analytical support of products approaching market approval.
Key responsibilities include: Developing and optimising analytical methods, primarily HPLC for small molecules
Planning and performing laboratory work
Evaluating and interpreting data from in-house or CDMO-performed studies
Lead analytical method transfer to CDMOs
Supporting regulatory documentation and contributing to quality assurance
Participating in meetings with project teams and external partners
Advising on scientific strategy and study design
Qualifications PhD in Analytical Chemistry or related field
Hands-on expertise in HPLC and small molecule analysis, including method development
Strong written and spoken English
Interest and knowledge in pharmacokinetics, biopharmaceutics, or related areas
Experience from the pharmaceutical or biotech industry
We're looking for a scientifically curious and analytically strong individual who thrives on making meaningful contributions. You are proactive, structured, and precise, and you enjoy collaborating closely with others in a flexible and fast-moving environment. Rather than following fixed routines, you're driven by the opportunity to think critically and improve how things are done.
Contract Details Start date: Dec/Jan 2025/26 or by agreement
Location: Solna (Karolinska Science Park)
Working hours: Full-time with remote work up to 2 days/week
Employment type: Permanent
How to ApplyIf this sounds like your next step, we welcome your application! Interviews are held on a rolling basis. Send your application through the link, not by mail.
For questions, contact: Anna Rennermalm, Recruitment Consultant, Search4S Dustgoat AB. anna@search4s.se
, +46 70 794 20 05
Last application day: Aug 31 2025
About Xspray PharmaXspray Pharma is a Swedish pharmaceutical company developing improved versions of established cancer drugs using our proprietary RightSize technology. By creating amorphous formulations with enhanced solubility and bioavailability, we offer clinically meaningful improvements for patients.
Our lead product Dasynoc (XS004, dasatinib) is expected to reach the US market in 2025, with additional candidates in development. We are around 30 employees plus consultants. We operate in a collaborative and science-driven culture, where people are encouraged to take initiative and where laughter is part of the daily routine.
