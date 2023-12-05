Senior Analyst
Role Overview :
As a Senior Analyst in the Sales and Marketing Analytics (SAMA) team, you will play a crucial role in partnering mostly with the Sales department and partially with the Marketing department, to uncover insights and craft strategies that optimize our lead generation efforts, both in terms of volume and conversion.
Your expertise in analyzing key metrics and indicators will drive data-informed decision-making and contribute to the overall success of our Sales team. Your focus will be pipeline quality, increasing conversion rates, growing revenue and preventing churn, segmentation and increasing forecast accuracy.
We work in small, independent, self-organizing teams. With a large interest across the whole organization to become more data-driven, we value someone who enjoys teasing out hypotheses and is incredibly collaborative.
What you'll do:
Collaboration:
Work closely with cross-functional teams of data scientists, Sales Operation, Marketing Analyst, and Sales Managers who are passionate about Mentimeter's growth in terms of number of strategic accounts, burning churn and revenue predictability by focusing on annual recurring revenue (ARR) components.
Act as a trusted advisor to stakeholders, providing guidance on data-driven decision-making and driving a culture of analytical thinking.
Be an important part of a growing analytics team (SAMA) including data scientists and a marketing analyst, to define standards and good practices and work closely with key stakeholders in Sales and Marketing and our data team lead.
Data Analysis and Insights:
Perform deep analysis of Sales data to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement and develop comprehensive reports
Visualizations that effectively communicate key insights and performance metrics to stakeholders, including Sales, Marketing, and Product teams.
Support in structuring KPI frameworks and measurable objectives that help guide and connect to the performance of Mentimeter's strategy within the Sales team
Uncover insights and identify opportunities to optimize our lead generation efforts, driving increased conversion rates and revenue growth.
Continuous Improvement:
Stay up-to-date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in Sales tool stacks and analytics.
Identify opportunities to enhance data collection, analysis processes, and tools, driving continuous improvement in data accuracy and efficiency.
We believe you:
Possess clear and effective communication skills
Demonstrate an analytical and empathetic mindset with a hands-on approach to challenges
Have strong personal leadership with a collaborative approach to solving problems
Have the ability and motivation to learn new technologies and methodologies
Show strong proficiency in data analysis, statistical modeling and data visualization tools.
Have a proven track record of delivering actionable insights and driving data-informed decision-making.
Hold excellent storytelling, communication and presentation skills, with the ability to translate complex data into clear and compelling narratives.
Dominant proficiency in analyzing and interpreting data, with a strong background in lead generation optimization and funnel analysis.
And in terms of professional experience, we value:
Minimum of 5 years of experience in a similar analytics role, preferably within a SaaS company.
Ability to build positive relationships with colleagues and stakeholders and the ability to explain complex topics in simple terms
Capability to present actionable business recommendations based on insights and design impactful visualizations to track and highlight progress
Familiarity with Sales and Marketing technology stack, specially Salesforce.
Have used SQL or Python and have experience in data visualization tools
Great to have: (not required)
Be familiar with Sales stack: Salesloft & Planhat and any AI intent data platform such as 6sense or Zoominfo
Our stack in:
Data: AWS Redshift, dbt, Hex, Mixpanel and Looker so hands-on experience and/or knowledge of competing technologies would be beneficial.
Sales: Salesforce, Salesloft, Planhat and Linkedin Sales Navigator
