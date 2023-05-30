Senior Analog Asic Designer
WHAT WE DO AT ACCONEER
Acconeer is a young and innovative company developing the world 's smallest 60 GHz/mmW pulsed coherent radar sensors. The Acconeer radar sensors combines extremely low power consumption with sub-mm distance estimation accuracy. It enables distance measurements, micro-motion detection, material classification and much more, all within a sensor sized 5×5 mm including antennas.
We are currently a group of around 50 people with high R&D focus in our brand-new office in Västra Hamnen, Malmö. We are working closely together over the R&D disciplines - ASIC, PCB & antenna design, embedded SW and algorithm research.
Acconeer has a large and growing international customer base in the consumer, industrial and automotive segments which means our sensors are integrated in everything from robotic lawn mowers and touchless buttons to industrial tank-level gauges and parking sensors for smart cities.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A SENIOR ANALOG ASIC DESIGNER TO OUR GROWING ANALOG ASIC TEAM!
ASIC development at Acconeer includes analog, RF and digital ASIC design as well as SW development for validation, production test and the lowest level of SW. Our Analog ASIC team is now looking for a Senior Analog ASIC Designer to help us build this complex multi-channel radar chip and to be a mentor for junior engineers.
Together with your colleagues, you will work in all ASIC development phases including requirement breakdown, system modelling, circuit design, layout, top-level integration and simulation. When the chip comes back from manufacturing you will be involved in validation, production test, yield optimization and customer questions. You will work in a team of highly skilled engineers with varied backgrounds and experience, developing the core of our radar sensor. Therefore, we believe that you have the following competences:
Background and experience
MSc and 4+ years of relevant industry experience or a PhD with 2+ years of experience.
Experience leading/designing complex Analog ICs (Integrated Circuits) from concept to volume production.
Understanding of system specifications and ability to work with system architects to translate system requirements into circuit requirements at IC level.
Deep understanding of transistor-level design, and analog design concepts such as analysis of noise, linearity, mismatch, stability and other analog impairments.
Participation in at least 2 tapeouts in 65nm CMOS and more advanced CMOS technology nodes.
Direct tapeout experience with one or more of the following blocks: ADC, DAC, LDO, PLL, amplifiers, switch cap integrators, and bandgaps in deep sub-micron CMOS technology.
Tools
Experience in silicon characterization and debugging of analog/ mixed-signal circuits, including experience with lab equipment such as spectrum analyzers, oscilloscopes and signal generators.
Familiarity with Cadence Virtuoso, Spectre, Matlab, Python, IR drop analysis and similar tools.
Experience with Verilog-A/AMS behavioral modelling is a plus.
WHO WE ARE AT ACCONEER
At Acconeer we depend on and love new ideas and initiatives. The company has been created out of innovation and we encourage this to be part of our daily work. As we are a small company with open-minded employees it is always easy to discuss with people outside your team to satisfy your hunger for knowledge. We love working in a scaleup where we have real possibilities to influence both the product and the ways of working. We get to work with cutting edge technology in close collaboration with our colleagues.
We believe that people are most efficient when we are allowed to plan our work life in a way that suits our individual needs and circumstances. So even though we all have our personal desk in our lovely office, working from home is a natural part of our way of working at Acconeer.
If you feel the same way about teamwork and amazing technology, we 'd love to meet you! Please apply on our website, we will evaluate applications continuously. For questions, contact Team Lead Sunny Sharma at sunny.sharma@acconeer.com
