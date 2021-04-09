Senior AML Expert / Manager - Klarna Bank AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm

Klarna Bank AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-09About KlarnaKlarna was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2005. Since then we've changed the banking industry forever. And now we're creating the world's smoothest shopping experience. We serve over 90 million consumers worldwide, and partner with 250,000 merchants - with a new merchant joining us every 8 minutes. Including some of the world's leading brands, such as H&M, ASOS, IKEA, Adidas, Samsung and Lufthansa. Our offices are spread over 17 different markets, hosted by 4000+ employees from 100+ nationalities.We are growing and it shows! We are now expanding our existing AML organization in Stockholm and Berlin and are looking for experts to come and build this new venture with us.As an AML expert at Klarna you will take a huge part in our journey of building and scaling our AML organization with the same excellence as we build our products. We are recruiting AML Experts who will work as an integral part of our product development as well as AML Experts who will work close to our centralised teams of expertise, both with a global focus.Our new AML organization will be cross functional with a mix of different expertise and experience but with a common passion to solve problems and find innovative solutions. You might be part of the experts owning the Klarna Group AML strategy to further strengthen the global Klarna AML program, or contributing to and implementing these strategies for our products. You might be one of our regulatory experts, or work closely with them, to design strategy, solve complex problems and find smart solutions around AML on all levels when it comes to launching new products, adapting to new market regulations as well as quality assurance of solutions. Our common focus is to simplify, challenge and problem solve within the complex area of AML.What does good look like?Senior person with minimum 3 years strategic AML experience, to guide Klarna's product development to set up and maintain best in class AML & CTF solutions that enables Klarna to offer a superior customer experienceTrue problem solver with in-depth skills and passion for AML/CTFKlarna is a global company and the responsibility will span across all jurisdictionsSolution oriented mind-set with the ability to see the big picture and think strategicallyPositive and inspirational approachGood communication and stakeholder management skillsStrong drive and motivation to contribute to Klarnas businessExtensive understanding of customer due diligence and KYC data processesExperience from financial institutions or relevant consulting - not a requirement but a strong plusHow to applyPlease submit your application with a CV in English. We will be reviewing applications on an ongoing basis and aim to hire someone as soon as possible, please don't wait to apply.Klarna is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Please refrain from including your picture and age with your application.2021-04-09Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-10Klarna Bank ABSveavägen 4611134 STOCKHOLM5681336