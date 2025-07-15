Senior Accounting Professional
Vattenfall AB / Controllerjobb / Solna Visa alla controllerjobb i Solna
2025-07-15
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
We are looking for an Accounting Professional to join our Record to Report (R2R) team within Vattenfall Finance Business Support.
R2R is the central function for accounting expertise across the Vattenfall Group, with a strong focus on quality and precision. The team is responsible for general accounting, statutory reporting (IFRS and local GAAP), financial statements, external audits, and continuous process optimization. Financial accounting is evolving-and so are we. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to actively shape their future at Vattenfall and be part of a modern, expert-driven accounting function.
Your Tasks and Responsibilities
You are responsible for general ledger activities in line with legal requirements and internal standards, following IFRS and statutory accounting regulation
You act as a trusted accounting expert, collaborating closely with internal teams, auditors, and external service providers, including our business process outsourcing partner
You drive month-end and year-end closings, making sure that deadlines are met
You prepare financial statements and annual reports for legal entities and manage the end-to-end reporting process as well as the external audit process
You maintain a high standard of service quality, accuracy, and compliance across all accounting activities
You are part of the improvement work together with process experts and participate cross-functional projects
Qualifications
Your Qualifications and Experience
University degree in Accounting, Finance, or equivalent education with strong knowledge of IFRS and Swedish accounting regulation
3-5 years of experience in general accounting and statutory reporting preferably within a complex organisation or corporate group
Team worker but also able to work independently in a structured and reliable manner, with good communication skills
Solid understanding of end-to-end finance processes, especially Record-to-Report
Experience in working with SAP and MS Office products
Full professional proficiency in Swedish and English
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job within one of Europe's leading energy companies and in a vital business area where we expect substantial growth within the next few years. You will be part of a innovative, dynamic and high performing team active in a rapidly changing market which provides quick feedback and reward. Initially you will work closely together with our market leading experts on market analysis and intraday trading and then your responsibilities will grow gradually as you are building knowledge and expertise. Over time you will have great opportunities to influence and steer your career path according to your own aspirations.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that striving for diversity helps to build a more profitable, efficient, and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of age, religion, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability and ethnic background. Read more on how we work with diversity and inclusion here:https://careers.vattenfall.com/about-us/diversity-and-inclusion/
Location
Solna
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Pia Tenor via pia.tenor@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Kathrin Schellhaaß via kathrin.schellhaass@vattenfall.com
.
Trade union representatives: Juha Siipilehto (SEKO), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Nadia Battain (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 11th of August 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9428353