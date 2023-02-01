Senior Accountant to Client in the Automotive Industry
2023-02-01
Are you an experienced Accountant that wants to work in the automotive industry? Are you a team player with great problem solving skills and an analytical mindset? Right now we are looking for a Senior Accountant to our client in Torslanda.
About the role
The Senior Accountant executes all relevant accounting activities in accordance with accounting principles and standards and ensures that it complies with all relevant regulations, laws and reporting requirements. The Senior Accountant performs more complex and comprehensive accounting activities and could be the subject matter expert in certain identified accounting areas.
The main tasks for the role are:
• Prepares and records asset, liability, revenue, and expenses entries by compiling and analysing account information and managing any tax related activities assigned. Maintains and balances subsidiary accounts by verifying, allocating, posting, reconciling transactions; resolving discrepancies. Maintains general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts; preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries
• Produces error-free accounting reports and present their results to the chief accountant according to schedule
• Maintains accurate and up to date records of all financial Transactions and supports CA in the interaction with external auditors. Avoids legal challenges by complying with legal requirements as instructed by CA
• Records, classifies and summarizes financial transactions and events in accordance with accepted local accounting principles and financial reporting standards. Is able to provide background to the transactions that records and to processes that are assigned.
• Spots errors and suggests ways to resolutions
• Tests and validates together with the CA any system implementation or process change. Supports the CA in the deliverables of any market, regional or subregional project that is assigned providing accounting expertise. Supports with any ad hoc analysis as needed.
• Ensures there is proper written documentation and checklists for the duties assigned
• Coaches accountants and provides ideas of improvement. Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.
• Can be deputy for the CA and provides back up to other senior accountants. Understands all the interactions with other functions and drives efficiency and good cooperation. Actively cooperates with other functions and answers questions.
The position is a consultancy assignment for initially 6 months with a possibility for prolongation.
About you
To be suited for this role, we believe that you have:
• BS/BA in Finance or related field is required
• Accounting certification is desirable (CIMA, ACCA etc..)
• Typically min of 3 years of accounting experience
In addition, your profile will be a good match for the role if you have:
• Excellent knowledge of reporting standards
• Strong evidence of personal initiative and outstanding verbal and written communication skills English.
• Innovative problem solving and strong analytical and quantitative abilities.
• Proven organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and work effectively on multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
• Ability and desire to work within and in support of a team environment
• Proficient with MS Office, with advanced knowledge in Excel and PowerPoint. Advanced knowledge of Hyperion preferred; Experience with SAP desired.
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process you are welcome to contact the recruiter Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application!
