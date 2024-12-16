Senior Accountant at Oatly
2024-12-16
Hello potential future Oatly employee.
It's us, the original oat drink company that started in Sweden nearly 30 years ago and we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the oat drink flowing.
Sustainability, health, and transparency are the core values that guide everything we do. Basically, we exist to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process. If you're driven to help us make a positive impact in the world, here's your chance to be a change-maker.
In short, we are on the hunt for someone withpassion for numbers and oats and the reason for thatis of courseto strengthen our Finance E&I team at Oatly!
HERE'S WHAT WE'D LOVE FOR YOU TO TACKLE: Master the art of reconciliations during our monthly and annual closings (and maybe even show us your secret Excel shortcuts)
A support and guide to the accounting team when needed and tackle more complex accounting scenarios
Be a part of team that is working with e.g. revenue, leasing, inventory, COGS, fixed assets, VAT & tax
Drive improvement initiatives and projects
Ensure compliance with SOX controls and other regulatory requirements
You'll be collaborating with the E&I Finance team and with other departments across the Oatly universe.
HERE ARE THE THINGS WE THINK YOU NEED: At least 5 years of experience as a Senior Accountant in a similar role
Experience with Microsoft Excel
Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken, written, and probably dreamt it)
Knowledge D365 and AARO isa nice-to-have, but we're flexible
International experience is also good to have but not a must!
In short, we're looking for someone who's great with numbers, thrives in a team, and is constantly seeking ways to improve things-even if that means embracing the beautiful chaos of constant change. You're all about action, not just pretty plans that never leave the meeting room.
AND HERES ANOTHER LIST OF QUALITIES WE THINK MAKE A GOOD OATLY TEAM MEMBER: You feel connected to our mission of encouraging health, sustainability, and transparency
You are a self-starter who doesn't need direct supervision to motivate you for success - we believe strongly in building a culture of individual accountability and ownership and need partners that can embrace that mentality
You are ready to make your mark in a smaller, growing brand leveraging your experience to deliver amazing results and build an outstanding company
You have an entrepreneurial spirit in that you're comfortable with ambiguity and are energized by the process of building something lasting from the ground up
Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we made this page talking about all the benefits we offer to sweeten the deal of working with us before you apply - if you're curious, check outthis fancy page right here!
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later than the 7th of Jan.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Love Oatly xxx
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-07
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), http://www.oatly.com Jobbnummer
9063298