Senior Accountant
2024-04-24
Immedica is growing its Finance team!
Immedica is a Group consisting of 11 legal entities, of which two are based in Sweden. Most of the operations and transactions are done in one of the Swedish legal entities. The foreign subsidiaries have outsourced finance functions that report to HQ in Sweden. Immedica has grown substantially since the start in 2018 and is still growing in a steady pace, which means that there is potential to grow and develop within the organisation. The reporting is done according to IFRS. The role will be placed at the Group's headquarters in Hagastaden in Stockholm and will work closely with all colleagues within the company, but mainly with the supply and finance teams. The role will report to the Head of Accounting and Reporting.
Job description and responsibilities:
Bookkeeping and reconciliations
Monthly closings
VAT and tax declarations
Supporting in the audit process
Backup to Head of Accounting and reporting in the consolidation process
Responsible for the accounting and reporting from some of the foreign subsidiaries
Main contact to the payroll firm
Annual reports
Support in audits
Help and develop the finance team's routines and processes
Requirements:
University-level education in Economics / Finance / Business
Minimum of 3 years' experience in a finance role
Advanced expertise in MS Office applications and experience with common reporting & consolidation software
Proficiency in English
Candidate profile
We are looking for someone who is a responsible, driven, and hands-on person. To fit the role you should be structured, communicative and problem-solving. As the company is growing you should also be prepared to learn and take steps forward as the role may change and develop over time.
Other:
This is a recruitment for a permanent role, that will be placed in Hagastaden, Stockholm.
This recruitment takes place in collaboration with Vindex AB. Are you the one we are looking for? Apply for this role by sending your CV to responsible recruiter Kajsa Dahlberg (kajsa.dahlberg@vindex.se or 073-525 12 70).
Immedica
Kajsa Dahlberg kajsa.dahlberg@vindex.se
