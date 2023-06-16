Senior Accountant - Sweden
Senior Accountant, Köping 2 days a week
Do you dream of changing peoples' lives through extraordinary sleep?
At Hästens, we strive for a world where people sleep well - one that's more joyful, peaceful and loving. Every day since 1852, we continue to hone our world-class craft in our factory in Köping, Sweden.
Join our tribe of extraordinary creative thinkers and visionaries to embody the Spirit of Hästens: an open mind, global outlook and a desire to master our craft and enhance people's well-being.
Together, let's awaken the world.
About the role
• Handle accounting for Wholesale, Retail and e-commerce business lines together with the team of accountants and specialists
• Ensuring the integrity of accounting information, including detailed review of management accounts
• Maintain group billing, together with the intercompany balance reconciliations and work on reconciling transactions and resolving discrepancies as they arise, together with the accountants
• Investment control
• Inventory control: assist on stocktaking procedures and adjustments in the accounting system for local inventory
• Responsible for preparation of monthly management accounts
• Responsible for annual financial statements and statutory accounts
• VAT return preparation and assistance on any tax matters
• Internal Audit activities as well as external statutory audit processes
• Support and ensure compliance with all finance filing requirements, tax filing
• Assist on new processes and systems integration implementation for Wholesale etc
• Participate in improvement projects and initiatives.
• Generate ad-hoc financial reports to support management in the decision-making process
• Handling other ad-hoc projects when needed
• Liaising with personnel, suppliers, external auditors and other external consultants
• Work cross-functionally with other Hästens staff and managers, based in EU, UK and US
Skills and requirements
• Fully energized and committed
• Willing to drive change and improvements
• Fully Certified accountant
• Position to be based in Köping area.
• At least 5 or more years of experience in handling accounts, audit experience deemed an asset
• Willing to travel abroad, as needed
• Experience in working with multiple legal entities under different legal umbrellas is deemed beneficial
• Experience from Retail is an advantage
• Excellent level of Excel knowledge
• We are looking for an energetic, skilled and proactive fully certified accountant, with strong verbal and written communication skills and excellent interpersonal skills.
• Ability to work independently as well as in a team
• Well organized with a hands-on problem-solving attitude
• Flexible and can meet internal and statutory deadlines
About Hästens
Sleep may be today's ultimate modern luxury. But it's more than that; it's a biological necessity and the foundation of our entire wellbeing. We want people to sleep well so that they can create the future they dream of upon waking. That's why our master craftsmen consider and handcraft every detail of our bespoke designs using only the finest natural materials.
We are proud to be a world-class international brand, operating in more than 40 countries with over 300 partners in Europe, Asia, America and Africa - and still growing. Ersättning
