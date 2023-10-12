Postdoc in computational multi-scale modelling for H2-applications
We want to develop a computational multi-scale platform to bridge between quantum mechanical calculations and multi-scale flow modeling. Such a platform can be used to identify promising materials and optimize the reactor designs for fuel cells, hydrogen sensors, and hydrogen storage applications. We are looking for a creative new colleague that wants to take on this challenge together with us. We are therefore offering a position as a Postdoctoral Researcher at the Division of Fluid Dynamics, in a project carried out in close collaboration with the Division of Chemical Physics.
Project description
Before introducing hydrogen into the transport sector on a large scale, several complicated challenges need to be solved. Interestingly, these challenges are mostly positioned at the intersection between materials science and fluid dynamics. For example, both improvement of existing materials and better control of mass transfer and two-phase flow will be needed to move far beyond the present status concerning activity and storage for fuel cells. In the case of sensing, there exists a number of characteristics of sensors that are limited by the available materials. At the same time, it is well known that mass transfer phenomena may control the detection rates and influence the lifetime of sensors.
In this project, we aim to develop a computational multi-scale platform that can easily integrate theoretical methods for flow, chemistry, and materials science. Such a platform can also connect with existing databases when searching for new or improved materials and optimizing reactors. We will build a computational platform in which theoretical tools, such as quantum mechanics and flow calculations, are combined to enable direct comparisons with experimental results concerning fuel cell performance and hydrogen storage/sensing.
As a Postdoctoral Researcher in this project, you will be working at the Division of Fluid Dynamics at Chalmers University of Technology. The project is carried out in close cooperation with the Division of Chemical Physics. Working as a Postdoctoral Researcher requires a great deal of creativity and ability to think "outside the box". Furthermore, as the current project is rather interdisciplinary, collaborative and communicative skills will be essential.
Working in this project will allow you to contribute to technological developments for fuel cells and hydrogen storage/sensing, and will thus offer possibilities to contribute both to the development of state-of-the-art numerical models for reactive flow systems, as well as to help address technical challenges of significant societal, environmental and economical impact.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility will be to pursue the research and development within the project. You are expected to develop your own scientific ideas and concepts, and to communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. You will be guided by the senior researchers involved in the project and have ample opportunities to develop an extended network in the field of modeling and simulations of reactive flow systems.
The position is a full-time temporary employment with a competitive salary and with social benefits. The position is limited to a maximum of two years.
Qualifications
To qualify as a Postdoctoral Researcher in the current project, you must have a PhD degree in a relevant field (Chemical Engineering, Physics, Engineering Physics, Mechanical Engineering, Energy Technology, Engineering Mathematics or similar). The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English, as well as an ability to plan and organize the work involved.
You like to work independently and you plan and think strategically. You are creative and like to put new ideas into practice. You have a solid interest in scientific computing, and you understand and are able to handle numerical codes and data quickly and correctly. You like to work in interdisciplinary projects and you have the ability to discuss and communicate your work with people of different backgrounds. We also believe that you are a motivated person, with a strong curiosity and a genuine wish to learn more and develop your skills and knowledge further in the fields of research, research communication and project management.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
