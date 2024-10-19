Semiconductor Procurement Manager - Automotive
2024-10-19
Are you passionate about technology and procurement, and ready to lead impactful business projects? We are looking for a proactive and motivated individual to join our team in a buyer role focused on semiconductor procurement. This is a unique opportunity to work at the intersection of business and technology, driving key initiatives that shape the future of electronic control units.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will be responsible for managing relationships with semiconductor manufacturers and supporting key business projects related to electronic components. You will take charge of supplier negotiations, collaboration models, and partnership building, all while ensuring alignment between our business goals and technical strategies. The role includes everything from strategic sourcing to supplier selection, contract management, and continuous improvement efforts in cost, quality, and sustainability.
You are offered
• A dynamic and collaborative work environment where innovation is encouraged.
• The opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in a high-tech, global industry.
• Temporary employment covering a parental leave from November 2024 to August 2025, with the chance to make a significant impact during your tenure.
• A close working relationship with our engineering team, ensuring a strong alignment between business and technical strategies.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead and support cross-functional business projects related to electronic control units.
• Manage relationships with semiconductor manufacturers, including direct negotiation and collaboration.
• Develop and implement supplier strategies to enhance cost-efficiency, quality, and sustainability.
• Negotiate supplier agreements and manage the entire contract lifecycle.
• Analyze market trends and supplier performance to drive innovation and improvements.
• Collaborate closely with engineering and procurement departments to ensure alignment between technical needs and business objectives.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in the electronic components market, particularly within semiconductors.
• Previous background in procurement or electronic engineering is highly valued.
• Strong communication skills in English; knowledge of additional languages such as Mandarin or Swedish is an advantage.
• A proactive mindset, comfortable with handling complex negotiations and supplier relationships.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Prestigeless and curious - You enjoy learning and adapting, approaching challenges with an open mind.
• Goal-oriented - You are motivated by challenges and focused on delivering results.
• Innovative - You are always seeking creative solutions and new opportunities for improvement.
• Collaborative - Building strong relationships with both internal teams and external partners comes naturally to you.
• A team player - You are honest, supportive, and dedicated to continuous self-development.
• Tech-savvy - You have a passion for technology and a desire to stay at the forefront of new advancements in the industry.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is a global leader in the mobility and technology industry, dedicated to driving innovation, sustainability, and safety. With a strong focus on developing advanced solutions that positively impact the world, they work at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies.
You will be part of a highly skilled, diverse, and global team that specializes in semiconductor procurement. The team includes account managers, business analysts, and component engineers who collaborate closely with suppliers and internal departments. Together, they focus on fostering strategic partnerships, ensuring supply chain transparency, and staying ahead of industry trends. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
