SEM Specialist
2024-04-21
ROIROI is a 360 e-commerce agency specialising in building ecommerce solutions, performance marketing and strategic advisory. We provide practical know-how to support your international growth, leveraging our long expertise in online retail and digital strategies for global growth.
We highly value work/life balance and believe that sustainable results will be achieved with employees being treated as the most valuable asset. We're not like your ordinary agency.
We're growing and are expanding our performance marketing team with someone who is eager to further develop their skill set through a hands-on approach as a Paid Marketing Specialist (SEM). We'll provide a strong learning environment where you get to expand and further develop your knowledge of digital marketing while not losing track of the strategic bigger picture.
Who are you:
We believe that you are currently working in a similar role at a fast-moving company or another agency.
You love learning new stuff, you want to understand how things work from the ground up and want to create smart ways of solving complex problems. You enjoy working in a dynamic, flexible and unpretentious environment where you take great responsibility for our work and your team. You thrive when you need to learn and challenge yourself. Simply put - You have a growth mindset.
What you'll do:
As a Paid Marketing Specialist (SEM) at ROIROI, your role is to assist in planning, implementing, and optimizing digital marketing campaigns as well as optimizing data feeds and similar MarTech optimizations. This includes keyword research, ad creation, data analysis, and ongoing performance monitoring. You'll stay updated on industry trends and overall tactics. Your contributions will be essential in delivering effective digital marketing solutions and achieving client goals.
Skills & Requirements:
Familiarity with or experience using the following tools/platforms:
Feed Management
Google Ads
Google Analytics
Ecommerce experience
Google Tag Manager
Requirements:
We believe you have at least 2+ years experience of working in a similar role
We value your intelligence and your willingness to learn more than formal education credentials.
We believe you have great communication skills in Swedish and English since both languages are required in your daily work (Most important is English)
But most importantly, we believe you are willing to learn and love a good challenge
What we offer:
We offer a flexible working place where we value work/life balance. We believe in a workplace where you have fun and work with things you love and believe in. We encourage personal growth, not only in terms of professional skills but also when it comes to your personal development. We value equal opportunities. With that said we do expect high output, but not on a level where it's not sustainable.
ROIROI also offers an opportunity to work with our internal passion projects (more about that when we talk in person).
We also offer this:
The opportunity to collaborate with some of the fastest-growing Direct-to-Consumer brands
A steep learning curve with guidance from highly experienced industry professionals where we encourage you to grow with us
A hybrid working arrangement for flexibility in your work environment
