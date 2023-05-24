Segment Architect Digital Experience
2023-05-24
Volvo Penta is famous for pioneering new and smart solutions - innovation is in our DNA. We find our energy in challenging the status quo and by always testing the limits, surpassing the old and familiar. We allow our desire for innovation to flourish and anticipate our customers' requirements, in every area with which we work.
We aim to be the most forward thinking and customer-focused supplier of sustainable power solutions. Innovative solutions that comply with the modern, socially responsible definition of premium and both meet and exceed the demands of a 21st century marketplace.
Volvo Penta Digital & IT is an active part in developing and shaping the Volvo Penta Digital business offering and IT solutions to meet current and future customer needs.
A company goal is to reach 50% revenues on Customer Services & Solutions. The Digital Solutions are at the core of creating and enabling this revenue streams. Each service and solution need to have its focus to ensure that the customer values are fulfilled. This in its turn will require a E2E perspective on each service.
We are now looking for a Segment Architect for the D&IT portfolio of our Digital Customer experience including areas such as our Web, E-com Solution and Dealer & OEM facing solutions
Position description
As Segment Architect, you will reinforce our already existing team of architects and be an important part of developing Volvo Penta's core capabilities. You will lead the architectural work in your domain, managing a set of related solution architects and collaborate with our team of segment architects in adjacent domains to secure the end-to-end solution.
You will be part of a cross-functional team, interacting with architects and business analysts from our stable IT-delivery teams as well as with colleagues from many Volvo Penta departments - Global Parts & Services, Product Development, Business Unit Industry, Business Unit Marine, Global Operation & Quality, etc.
Your role is to identify, and detail needed concepts connected to the Volvo Penta Digital Experience roadmap and take a leading role in making the concepts become a reality.
To manage this, you need to have proven experience in working with architectural capability mapping, end to end data flows and tactical architectural planning. Preferably also with experience from D&IT solutions within front end application.
Required experiences:
7+ years of experience in front-end development with a proven record of accomplishment of delivering high-quality, scalable, and responsive web applications
Strong expertise in modern front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, TypeScript, React, Angular, Vue.js, etc.
Experience with front-end architecture and design patterns, as well as performance optimization techniques
Deep understanding of web development concepts such as RESTful APIs, HTTP, AJAX, and JSON
You will be reporting to the Vice President for Digital Customer Value Creation @Volvo Penta
The position is based at Volvo Penta headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. Occasional domestic and international travel is expected.
In return we offer...
• An opportunity to drive the Architectural development of Volvo Penta customer offering, business processes and solutions with a true End-to-End and customer perspective together with a dedicated Global business team.
You will be an important part of building the continued growth and success of an exciting, market-leading company. You will work in a team with highly skilled and passionate colleagues. You will work in close collaboration with colleagues across the globe and deliver innovative Customer Experience solutions, which drive our customer satisfaction, market success, profitability and growth.
For additional information, please contact
Isac Antblad, Vice President Digital Customer Value Creation
Phone + 46 0739028000, Isac.antblad@volvo.com
