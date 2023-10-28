Seeking for a Responsible and Mature person
Hello!
I am sitting in wheelchair and now looking for a personal assistant who can work and make the life little easier for the patient. Please, understand that this profession is Not a hospital or child care or an office job.
Looking for candidates only living in Stockholm and NOT outside the country, who can work different days of the week with morning,day - and night shift to make it fair for the rest of the group. Only honest applications will be considered.
The schedule is equally shared with two other assistant I have. Collective agreement (Kollektivavtal) is applied.
A separate assistant room is available for resting and nightshift.
My injury fourteen years ago is Tetraplegia level C5-C6 (spinal cord injury) and possible to manage only if the personal assistant is WILLING TO ADAPT, communicate and improve daily. I can not walk, not move fingers or hold balance.
Just like any other person, I need help with every basic routine such as toileting, bathing, dressing and getting in and out of bed/wheelchair. As well as daily activities outside. All the routines will be provided (2-3 days) with help of your experienced working colleague. Lift machine is available. And moving the body requires som physical lifting as well.
English language is the most important to assist me during my daily normal activities. If the communication does not work properly then it will be difficult. If you have been working with people before, for example health care assistant, it 's a benefit.
I have no pets, non smoker and NOT looking for a relationship like many people want to believe...
If the applicant do not receive a response within 3 days then it means the reqruitment of candidates has been mooved forward...
A proper CV would be greatful.
