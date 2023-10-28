Full Stack Developer - Sustainable Nudging
At LocalLife, we're on a mission to transform cities and make them more sustainable by facilitating citizen engagement and collaboration. We work at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and community to create digital solutions that empower cities to achieve their energy and waste reduction goals. Join us in building a brighter future for urban living!
Position Overview:
We are seeking a passionate Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team. As a Full Stack Developer at LocalLife, you'll play a pivotal role in architecting, developing, and managing professional applications that enhance citizen engagement and contribute to sustainable cities. If you're excited about using your technical expertise to drive positive change in our communities, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and develop user-friendly, sustainable city-focused applications.
Utilize your expertise in React Native, Java/Spring, Kotlin/KTOR and MySQL to build and maintain our digital infrastructure.
Take ownership of the entire app development lifecycle, from concept to release and ongoing maintenance.
Contribute to the user interface and user experience design.
Work in a startup/small company environment, adapting to evolving project requirements.
Collaborate with the team to understand and incorporate Swedish and English language requirements into our applications.
Qualifications:
3+ years of hands-on experience with React Native, and Java.
Experience architecting, developing and managing a professional app from concept to release and maintenance
Basic knowledge in native iOS / Android development
Proven experience in start-up/small company environments.
Proficiency in architecting, developing, and maintaining professional applications.
Some UI/UX experience.
Bachelor's degree in computer science.
Native or near-native English proficiency.
Understanding of the Swedish language is a plus.
What We Offer:
The opportunity to make a meaningful impact on sustainability and community engagement.
A dynamic and collaborative work environment in a fast-growing startup.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
The chance to work with a diverse team of professionals dedicated to creating positive change.
How to Apply:
Are you ready to help shape the future of sustainable cities and empower citizens to make a difference? Join us at LocalLife and be part of a team committed to creating a more connected and sustainable world. Send your resume, portfolio (if applicable), and a cover letter explaining why you're the perfect fit for this role to aram@locallife.se
.
About LocalLife:
There is a missed opportunity of engaging citizens on their terms to make more informed everyday choices towards global sustainability targets. We believe in the power of local smart communities and have created local digital infrastructure that centers on neighborhoods. LocalLife aims to help people connect, organize, and simplify their lives at the neighborhood level. By doing so, we strengthen the bonds that hold communities together and contribute to a more sustainable world. Join us in shaping a brighter future through technology and community engagement.
