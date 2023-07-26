Security Specialist Active Directory and Collaboration
2023-07-26
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you looking for the next step in your career and contributing to a fossil free future at the same time?
For our team Active Directory & Collaboration, part of Vattenfall IT, we are looking for an ambitious Security Specialist Active Directory and Collaboration in Berlin, Stockholm, Gliwice or Katowice. The Active Directory & Collaboration department is responsible for providing all services connected to authentication and authorization as well as several collaboration tools, mainly focusing on mail and Office 365 services.
What will you do?
As a Security Specialist for Active Directory and Collaboration you proactively secure Active Directory services, Microsoft M365 enterprise and hybrid environments, implement and manage security and compliance solutions, respond to threats, and enforce data governance.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Design and implement security for Active Directory services
Design identity and access within Microsoft hybrid environment
Design, implement and manage threat protection within Microsoft 365
Design, implement and manage information protection within Microsoft 365
Manage governance and compliance features in Microsoft 365
Location
Berlin, Stockholm, Gliwice, Katowice
Qualifications
Who are you?
As our Security Specialist Active Directory and Collaboration you bring strong problem solving skills, an open mindset and solid communication skills.
Next to this you bring:
Academic degree as an IT, mathematics, scientific or technical engineer or similar in IT
Very good knowledge in Microsoft 365 Defender suite
Very good knowledge about secure operation of Active Directory Service
Good knowledge of the Infrastructure services and technologies
Good knowledge in ITIL and IT security
A proven ability to communicate with technical experts, customers and group governance
The ability to build trust and confidence and to be a team player in an international team
Very good language skills in (technical) English
Microsoft Certified Associate/Expert related to Microsoft 365 Security Administrator
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, not later than 27th of August 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Dominik Friebe via phone: +49 (0)40 79022 1374.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Silvija Vatkovic (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
We look forward to receiving your application!
