Security Research Engineer
2024-01-16
One of Europe's most promising cyber security companies
Holm Security is a global company recognized as one of Europe's most promising cyber security companies. Our goal is to become the leaders in Next-Gen Vulnerability Management. We offer an entrepreneurial workplace with constantly new challenges and opportunities to learn and develop. Joining Holm Security today means that you are involved in shaping our company and the future of vulnerability management.
If you want to know more about Holm Security and our platform, please visit our website (https://www.holmsecurity.com/).
Our platform makes the society safer
Our platform for Next-Gen Vulnerability Management is helping hundreds of organizations proactively strengthen their cyber security defense. Accordingly, we have helped our customers avoid many incidents that would have caused serious damage and economic loss. Our platform makes a difference and makes society a safer place.
About the position
We are looking for you who knows what it takes to work for a company in its early stages, the challenges that comes with it and how to adapt and evolve to enable a rapidly expanding business. The role requires you to be flexible and eager to learn, to engage on new topics related to growing a business, technology, security and product development. You will be directly responsible for managing our vulnerability tests with the primary objective to improve the overall quality and increase our footprint of vulnerability audits. Everything from researching and developing new security tests, to validating existing tests and spreading the knowledge to our organization and our customers. In this role you will have the ability to boost your career in the cyber security market within a company that aims to be a major player world-wide. Strengthen your technical knowledge while working with modern frameworks and a very skilled team. As we are growing you will have many possibilities to take on more responsibilities or new roles based on your performance.
Your daily activities will include:
• Work in a global skilled cross-team within modern frameworks among the security experts and contribute in a rapidly expanding business.
• Leading a team in India as the Senior on a day-to-day basis.
• Managing Vulnerability tests with the primary objective to improve the overall quality and increase our footprint of vulnerability audits.
• Collaborating with diverse teams in integrating and automating the processes.
• Handling and mitigating security issues from customers.
• Troubleshooting and debugging using different networking tools such as Nmap, netcat, wireshark etc.
To be successful in this role:
• 3+ Years of technical or development experience in the relevant field.
• Graduated in Computer Science or a related field.
• Experience working in a global company with excellent communication and writing skills in English
• You can work high and low and quickly switch between strategic and operational work.
• Worked in a global company from EU or US.
• Prior people management experience, mentoring team members and leading a team.
• Experience with Programming and Scripting languages like C, C++, Python, bash.
• Excellent Troubleshooting and reverse engineering skills.
• Practical experience within the Cybersecurity domain, Vulnerability assessment, andPen-testing.
• Ability to perform vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, utilizing tools like Openvas, Nessus, Metasploit.
• Extensive understanding of protocols such as TCP, UDP, ICMP, DNS and flow concepts.
• Extensive understanding of HTTP (API's- REST/SOAP), DNS, SMTP, SSH, SNMP etc.
Nice to have:
• Security certifications like CEH, COMPTIA Security+, CISSP, OSCP or something similar.
• Knowledge in Cloud technologies like AWS, Azure or similar, with related services such as EC2, S3 etc.
Join the success!
Our offering
A global and diverse environment.
A workplace that values and lives according to work-life balance.
A role in a high-tech company with cutting edge technology.
Team activities to make sure we all stay connected.
Health and wellness subsidy.
