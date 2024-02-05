EY-Parthenon Strategy Consulting Internship - Stockholm / Gothenburg
EY-Parthenon is looking for students with exceptional skills to join our teams in Stockholm and Gothenburg for a ~10-week internship. EY-Parthenon is a leading global strategy consultancy, committed to bringing unconventional yet pragmatic thinking together with our clients' smarts to deliver actionable strategies for real impact in today's complex business landscape. EY-Parthenon consists of 9,000+ professionals across 20+ countries and 40+ offices.
The opportunity
During the ~10-week internship, you will be part of our team and embark on real-client projects together with experienced consultants. This will not only sharpen your analytical skills, but you will also gain experience and insight into the life of a strategy consultant at EY-Parthenon. You can expect full support from great colleagues, and a supervisor who provides you with continuous feedback and follows your development.
You can expect to work with private equity and/or corporate clients on M&A consulting and strategy projects, including:
Growth strategy and portfolio optimization
Digital strategy
Value creation initiatives
Commercial and Operational due diligence
Tech/Digital due diligence
Carve-out and integrations
Skills and attributes for success
Interest in strategy consulting with a preference to focus on M&A related topics
Goal-oriented and striving to deliver exceptional results
Curious team player who is eager to learn
Ability to prioritize tasks and work under tight deadlines
To qualify for the role
Master or Bachelor student (M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Business and Economics, Engineering or equivalent) with strong academic results
Great communication skills, both verbal and written, in English and preferably Swedish or another Nordic language
Expected graduation during spring 2025 or earlier
Who we look for
Smart. Nice. Driven.TM - We look for people who meet our three seemingly simple criteria. You are interested in strategy consulting and M&A. You want to understand and evaluate how value is created in businesses, assess market conditions and identify synergies that can be realized when two organizations are merged. In addition, you may also be interested in understanding digitalization and its impacts on M&A and business in general. You have an outgoing personality, like to work in teams and build relationships with both colleagues as well as clients.
What working at EY-Parthenon offers
We offer a developing, social and internationally characterized workplace, competitive pay and the opportunity to influence the development of the business. You will work with some of the world's leading companies - our clients.
EY is a value-driven company where team spirit, respect and integrity are important key words. In addition to our employees' commitment and expertise, our shared values create success in the market. EY has been ranked as the Nordic region's most attractive employer by business students multiple times.
To read more about EY-Parthenon [Link: https://www.parthenon.ey.com]
To apply
Apply by submitting your CV (incl. expected graduation date), cover letter, and transcripts from university and upper secondary school/high school. You can upload two documents so please merge your documents. When your application is complete you will receive an e-mail with an invitation to conduct our ability tests. These tests will require approx. 15 minutes of your time and can be completed on your mobile phone or computer.
We review applications on a continuous basis so please apply now.
If you have any questions, please contact us at recruitmentse@parthenon.ey.com
We look forward to your application!
