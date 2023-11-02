Security Infrastructure Architect
2023-11-02
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
Security Infrastructure Architect
The Network Services & CO & WAN group, as part of the Enterprise Network Services, provides WAN and SDWAN connectivity where Scania is present, around the world. It's responsible for the whole lifecycle, from requirements analyses to implementation, maintenance and support. Scania's business is changing over time - globalization, digitalization and mobility are examples of trends that are affecting our business environment. To support the Scania's transformation, we are in a changing journey, from WAN to SDWAN, changing the traffic flow from MPLS to Internet as a carrier.
What we do
A diverse team comprising of Architect, Fortinet Specialists, Product Owner, and Managed Service Teams. We work cross with the other two Network syster groups, in order to deliver a complete Network experience to our end users. We also work with internal colleagues from other parts of IT organization and strategic partners/suppliers.
What we offer
A fantastic team culture and flexible work environment that is highly appreciated among our co-workers. Besides working in an international context with smart coleagues, you will have the opportunity to influence our digital ambition and drive the WAN and SDWAN Architure journey forward. You will work in an environment where ideas are encouraged, and experimentation and innovation are seen as backbone for success.
What will you do
Help driving the Scania IT network infrastructure journey using Fortinet as a global evolving servicein a fast pace and with at Scania business units round the world, with a special responsibility to make sure that we design and rapidly implement desired capabilities with high quality solutions. You will work as a part of a dynamic team where we have experts with a deep Scania expertise and also partners. You also need to work closely to the architects and experts in the other teams to work with a holistic homogeneous future for Scania that spans more than the team you will work in.
You will prioritize the overall picture when working with Scania. And driving Scania towards a modern functional but secure environment.
Your Skills
• Network Security Skills (mainly within next generation Firewalls)
• Networking skills to understand the basics of Wireless and Switches
• Good communication skills with other teams on both Swedish and English.
• Minimal of 5 years of competence/experience in the architecture area to matter
• At least 5 years of experience of previous work within networking and security architecture area.
• You have a great commitment and a drive to deliver and improve.
• You are structured, self-propelled, and enjoy working in change towards a long-term goal.
• You are good at communicating and collaborating with others.
• You express yourself well in speech and writing in English and Swedish is desired to keep a good communication internally.
• You are not afraid of taking up a debate for a subject you feel strongly for.
Good to have
• A university degree in IT, or relevant professional experience, as well as great interest and experience in working with agile methods for system development.
• Fortinet knowledge with Fortigate, FortiSwitches and FortiAP.
• Good knowledge in API development to be able to work with automation
If you would like to know more about the role, please contact Rejane da Silveira Oliveira Cipriano (Recruiting Manager) +46 70086 9209. Apply with a CV no later than 2023-11-20. Note that background check will be conducted for this position.
