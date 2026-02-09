Security Engineer
TL;DR - We're looking for a Security Engineer to raise the bar for how fast-moving AI teams stay secure. You'll work with infra, ML, and product teams to protect our stack without slowing us down. This is a high-leverage role for someone who wants to build security into the core of everything we ship.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with plain English. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
5+ years of experience securing modern cloud-native environments, ideally at product-focused tech companies or early-stage startups or top-tier AI labs.
Deep knowledge of securing engineering infrastructure: CI/CD pipelines, secrets, service-to-service auth, containerized environments, and public cloud.
Strong systems mindset - you're comfortable diving into infra code, writing tools, and contributing directly to engineering workflows.
Track record and intuition to design pragmatic security controls that don't slow teams down.
Bonus: You've shipped internal security tools or open-sourced relevant infra.
What you'll do
In one sentence: Help us build and ship AI products at extremely high velocity without compromising on security.
Identify high-leverage surfaces across Lovable's engineering stack, from CI/CD and auth to product endpoints.
Design and implement tooling that helps developers go the secure route by default.
Own detection, triage, and response for vulnerabilities and incidents - internal and external.
Collaborate with infra, ML, platform and product engineers to embed security into everything we build.
Track emerging risks in AI infra, LLM pipelines, and third-party integrations, and close the gaps before they matter.
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and AI love:
Frontend: React for lightning-fast interfaces
Backend: Golang and Rust for serious performance
Cloud: Cloudflare, Google Cloud, AWS, Terraform
DevOps & Tooling: CI/CD pipelines, observability, infra-as-code
And always on the lookout for what's next!
