Security Architect within Customer Digitalisation
2024-10-29
What is Customer Digitalisation?
The Sales & Marketing department "Customer Digitalisation" is responsible for digital services offering for the end customers of the Scania product portfolio. With services designed for both drivers and fleet managers.
What you will do
Since we and our customers depend on each other we aim to be a trustworthy companion, showing that we understand and care for their business. We want to utilise the whole Scania network and knowledge to maintain and improve our security climate and constantly improve our documentation and processes for reacting and acting on security hazards by expanding our Team with a Security Architect, with the key responsibilities:
Risk Management
Identify, evaluate, and prioritize security risks within the organization and develop and implement strategies and plans to mitigate these risks.
Policy Development and Compliance
Together with existing security functions, such as iSec/PSIRT and VSOC, formulate and maintain security policies and processes in line with current laws and standards to ensure the organization's continued compliance.
Incident Management and Recovery
Establish and lead processes for quickly identifying and addressing security incidents, as well as developing recovery plans following security breaches.
Education and Awareness
Educate and raise awareness about security issues among all stakeholders working with Customer Digitalisation and conduct regular training and simulations of security threats in close relation with our Security Leads in the Teams.
Technical Security Review
Monitor and review systems and networks for vulnerabilities, as well as conduct or coordinate regular security assessments such as penetration testing and security audits in line with existing Scania Information risk management process.
Who you are
We are looking for an experienced Security Architect with good communication and social skills who wants to grow even further in this area and evolve together with the whole organisation. You most likely have a formal degree in engineering or computer science, or the equivalent experience. In addition, you are expected to have experience from working with technical architecture. You take responsibility for what you do and you communicate with ease.
What we can offer you
As a Scania employee you are offered great professional development opportunities and benefits such as performance bonus, parental benefits, access to various sports clubs, access to health centre with gym and classes, flexible working hours and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
Further information
For additional information about the position please contact group manager Per Roos, (per.roos@scania.com
). From me you can expect a servant leadership and true team building engagement. You will be part of a fabulous Team of Solution Architects and together we will develop to our full capacity in a psychological safe environment with the entire Scania family.
Application
Please apply with your resume and a cover letter explaining why you would be a good fit for this inspiring and meaningful role. Selection and interviews will be held throughout the application period. Please apply as soon as possible, but no later than November 10, 2024. Applications might be handled throughout the whole application period.
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Are you ready for the journey?
