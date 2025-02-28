Security Administrator for Saab Aeronautics
2025-02-28
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
Are you a dedicated and communicative administrator who wants to work with development in your daily work? With us, you will have the opportunity to influence, contribute to strategic development and become part of a committed team. We are looking for a security administrator who enjoys a dynamic role with both operational and strategic elements!
As a Security Administrator you provide professional administrative and personal support to Aeronautics and the Security Department.
The role requires a high level of attention to detail, an ability to predict needs and actions, the ability to work under pressure and excellent time management. A high level of integrity, discretion and superior communication skills are important for this role.
Your responsibilities will, amongst other things include:
* Act as point of contact for a variety of administrative tasks
* Manage department calendar and other information flow in central systems
* Administrative tasks such as coordination of department meetings, action lists, etc
* Minutes of meeting notes, decision- and action logs incl. follow-up
* Monitoring and administration of work environment within the department
* Gathering information, preparing material and documenting outcomes from workshops or similar activities
* Contribute strategically to the management team with planning, structure and development of the department.
* Support producing presentations, briefing material and compiling background papers
* Arranging conferences and administrating various forums (sending invitations, prepare agenda, taking minutes)
* Handling financial management, administration of invoices and sometimes travel expenses
* Detailed planning and booking of travels, events, etc
* Preparing, coordinating and managing of visits, introductions
There are great opportunities to develop the role and the tasks based on your interests and knowledge.
Your profile
We are looking for a self-driven, service-oriented, and communicative administrator with strong organizational skills. You have a proven track record in supporting areas requiring confidentiality, initiative, and sound judgment.
You thrive in creating structure and efficiency, taking full responsibility for administrative tasks. With your experience in independent work and process improvement, you bring practical solutions to everyday operations.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
* Experience in administrative work and systems (e.g., purchasing, time reporting, finance, etc.)
* Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office
* A B-driving license (for potential travel)
* Team or project leadership experience is a plus
* Fluency in Swedish and English (spoken and written)
You will report to the Head of Security at Saab Aeronautics.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
We apply ongoing selection for this role, so the position may be filled before the ad's expiration date. If you feel you're a good match, please submit your application as soon as possible.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
