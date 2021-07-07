Section Manager Electronics & Optics - Cytiva Sweden AB - Elektronikjobb i Uppsala
Section Manager Electronics & Optics
Cytiva Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Uppsala
2021-07-07
Help us improve access to life-changing therapies that can transform human health
We are Cytiva, a global provider of technologies and services that advance and accelerate the development and manufacture of therapeutics. Formerly part of GE Healthcare, we have a rich heritage tracing back hundreds of years, and a fresh beginning since 2020.
Our customers undertake life-saving activities. These range from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, biologic drugs, and novel cell and gene therapies. Our job is to supply the tools and services - the pots, pans, soups and sauces - they need to work better, faster and safer, leading to better patient outcomes.
As Section Manager Electronics & Optics you will lead a group of about 15 individuals. This position is based in Uppsala, Sweden.
What You'll Do
Lead the Electronics & Optics Section within the Downstream Systems Department, Bioprocess R&D, responsible for the Electronic and Optic fields, also covering a system level Cyber Security responsibility
Participate in the Department's Management Team and contribute to the Department's overall responsibilities, i.e. product development, product care and support of product portfolios within the Downstream HW franchise, i.e. ÄKTA lab systems, Biacore systems & consumables and Bioprocess systems & consumables
Lead personnel, resources and activities in the section to fulfil short- and long-term organizational goals and priorities
Work for continuous improvement of the Section's and Department's efficiency, processes and overall ability to fulfill its tasks
Ensure a safe working environment for the team
For questions related to this openings, please contact Katarina Beierlein (katarina.beierlein@cytiva.com). Our business is growing quickly and we hire across the board. Interview and selection will happen continuously and an opening can be filled before last day of application, which is August 20.
Who you are
Master degree or equivalent in a relevant engineering field, preferably in electronics
Proven track record from industrial product development
Management experience such as line and/or project management
Swedish and English as working languages
Solution-oriented, flexible and driven, with a strong collaborative attitude
Experience of products within the Departments area of responsibility is desired
Interest and experience of Cyber Security aspects on a system level is desired
Who we are
Whatever your role, we bring purpose and challenge into our everyday work. If you are driven to make the world a better place thanks to science and medicine, you'll feel right at home here. If you're flexible, curious and relentless, you'll belong. If you are passionate about a global culture, this can be the place to foster your career.
Want to know more? Take a look at our Careers website, Instagram och LinkedIn page!
Cytiva is a 3.5 billion USD global life sciences leader with over 7000 associates across 40 countries who are dedicated to our mission to help us improve access to life-changing therapies that transform human health. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings efficiencies to research and manufacturing workflows, ensuring the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients.
As part of the Danaher family of companies, our work at Cytiva is supported by a global science and technology innovator. In addition to Danaher's unrivaled leadership training and professional development programs, our relationship also provides expanded career opportunities across industries and brands. Together, we are united by a shared purpose: Helping Realize Life's Potential.
Danaher Corporation and all Danaher Companies are equal opportunity employers that evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other characteristics protected by law. The "EEO is the Law" poster is available here.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Cytiva Sweden AB
Björkgatan 30
75184 Uppsala
Jobbnummer
5852928
