Section Manager Electronics & Optics - Cytiva Sweden AB

Help us improve access to life-changing therapies that can transform human healthWe are Cytiva, a global provider of technologies and services that advance and accelerate the development and manufacture of therapeutics. Formerly part of GE Healthcare, we have a rich heritage tracing back hundreds of years, and a fresh beginning since 2020.Our customers undertake life-saving activities. These range from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, biologic drugs, and novel cell and gene therapies. Our job is to supply the tools and services - the pots, pans, soups and sauces - they need to work better, faster and safer, leading to better patient outcomes.As Section Manager Electronics & Optics you will lead a group of about 15 individuals. This position is based in Uppsala, Sweden.What You'll DoLead the Electronics & Optics Section within the Downstream Systems Department, Bioprocess R&D, responsible for the Electronic and Optic fields, also covering a system level Cyber Security responsibilityParticipate in the Department's Management Team and contribute to the Department's overall responsibilities, i.e. product development, product care and support of product portfolios within the Downstream HW franchise, i.e. ÄKTA lab systems, Biacore systems & consumables and Bioprocess systems & consumablesLead personnel, resources and activities in the section to fulfil short- and long-term organizational goals and prioritiesWork for continuous improvement of the Section's and Department's efficiency, processes and overall ability to fulfill its tasksEnsure a safe working environment for the teamFor questions related to this openings, please contact Katarina Beierlein ( katarina.beierlein@cytiva.com ). Our business is growing quickly and we hire across the board. Interview and selection will happen continuously and an opening can be filled before last day of application, which is August 20.Who you areMaster degree or equivalent in a relevant engineering field, preferably in electronicsProven track record from industrial product developmentManagement experience such as line and/or project managementSwedish and English as working languagesSolution-oriented, flexible and driven, with a strong collaborative attitudeExperience of products within the Departments area of responsibility is desiredInterest and experience of Cyber Security aspects on a system level is desiredWho we areWhatever your role, we bring purpose and challenge into our everyday work. If you are driven to make the world a better place thanks to science and medicine, you'll feel right at home here. If you're flexible, curious and relentless, you'll belong. If you are passionate about a global culture, this can be the place to foster your career.Want to know more? Take a look at our Careers website, Instagram och LinkedIn page!Cytiva is a 3.5 billion USD global life sciences leader with over 7000 associates across 40 countries who are dedicated to our mission to help us improve access to life-changing therapies that transform human health. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings efficiencies to research and manufacturing workflows, ensuring the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients.As part of the Danaher family of companies, our work at Cytiva is supported by a global science and technology innovator. In addition to Danaher's unrivaled leadership training and professional development programs, our relationship also provides expanded career opportunities across industries and brands. Together, we are united by a shared purpose: Helping Realize Life's Potential.2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-20