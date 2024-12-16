Section manager, battery development pack and module
2024-12-16
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
What we do
The battery department is seeking a manager for the section battery pack and module. We develop future sustainable battery solutions. We have the responsibility of battery pack hardware and battery module in deep cooperation with the whole battery system as well as with the interfaces of the vehicle. The employment is at its start in Scania and will follow into the global responsibility towards the carve-out into the global company Traton R&D.
What we can offer
A dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments. As a section manager, you will drive your area towards best-fit solutions. Currently, the sections are divided into four groups; Module design, Housing design, Thermal design and Simulations with approximately 60 employees.
As a section manager, you cooperate and deliver in several directions. The job is partly for Scania as legal manager for your team and also as function manager reporting to the global domain head placed in Nürnberg, Germany. Your work is mainly performed in the global energy storage domain where you work together with your global colleagues. As a global section manager, you have huge influence towards the future development and also the organizational structures.
Requirements
• You are a leader with a strong interest in leadership combined with great curiosity for new technology.
• You are strong in working with your team and being in close connection with the daily work.
• You possess cooperation skills, a positive view of the situation and easy to search for solutions. When needed you can stand up for your team and defend the design and also the company values.
• You are technical experienced of course and you can summarize complex technical matters in all different kinds of situations.
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree within the area or similar experience.
For more information
We are looking forward to your application and for more information please contact :
Bo Andrén, department manager, +46 (0)8-553 518 60, bo.andren@scania.com
Peter Rose, global domain head energy storage +49 (170) 7601257 peter.rose@man.eu
Application
Your application should include a CV and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 19 January 2025. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
