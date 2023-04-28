Section Manager - Software R&D
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Our software products are essential cornerstones for the success of our BioPharma instruments. We are looking for a Section Manager to lead our Process Instrument Software team consisting of 13 employees in Uppsala. The Process Instrument Software team works to develop and maintain the software products for our ÄKTA Process portfolio, including instrument control software and the UNICORN software application.
As Section Manager for Process Instrument Software, you will manage the software development activities in collaboration with the HW and System & Application teams as well as product management and other internal stakeholders. You will also play a key role in driving changes to improve efficiency in the software development work.
What you'll do
Lead, support and develop your team, and manage activities to fulfil short- and long-term organizational goals and priorities, including: Coaching and development of employees, physical and psychosocial work environment as well as recruitment of employees and contractors.
Participate in the Software department's management team and contribute to the department's overall mission, i.e. SW development, product care and support of our SW products for the ÄKTA chromatography systems.
Together with your team and other functions in the UNICORN product development, drive the SW development related strategy in line with the business and architectural needs.
Work to ensure cross collaboration within the Downstream R&D Software department, as well as externally towards other SW developing organizations within Cytiva and continuously improve our common ways of working.
Contribute in driving the evolution of software development for life-changing therapeutics.
Who you are
MSc or similar education in the software development field.
Strong experience in relevant software and system product development.
Experience in the development of software for regulated industries, such as biopharma or medical devices is an advantage.
Proven leadership and people management skills with experience from line management or project management.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Genuine interest in developing both people and software solutions.
Experience of working in a lean and agile development framework.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required.
Interview and selection will happen continuously, and the opening may be filled before last day of application, May 31st. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Åsa Nordstedt at asa.nordstedt@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out.
