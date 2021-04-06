Section Lead - Mass Properties (Weight & Balance) - Heart Aerospace AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg

About Heart AerospaceHeart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable mode of transport for regional travel. Our goal is to serve the market in every corner of the world.Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. The ES-19 is a fully electric aircraft, and our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. At Heart you'll be working at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our small, fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together.Role OverviewThe Section Lead is a principal engineer level position, and reports to the Head of Flight Sciences. The section lead has responsibility for the aircraft Mass Properties (Weight & Balance) aspects of the program.You will be responsible for providing technical leadership of the section team. As a team leader, you will also assist with organizing the section.You will also represent the section at program/technical reviews as well as customer/supplier meetings, ensuring the engineering definition meets all stakeholder requirements. You will also ensure adherence to all engineering processes/standards, and participate in design reviews to meet certification, cost, and schedule goals.Qualifications & ExperienceGraduate degree in aerospace, aeronautical, or similar discipline, or equivalent experience.Minimum 15 years experience in a relevant engineering discipline, within an aerospace OEM company environment, including the conceptual and preliminary design phase.Experience with aircraft development programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25).Experience working in an EASA Part 21J Design Organization, or international equivalent.Direct experience in the role of aircraft mass properties (weight & balance) engineering, weight estimations and weight tracking for new programs.Experience with aircraft weight & balance modelling and simulation.Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.Eagerness to work with others.Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission.The ideal candidate would haveExperience working in an aerospace start-up environment.Significant aircraft conceptual and preliminary design experience on a CS-23 or regional aircraft program at a leading OEM or start-up.Heart Aerospace is a Swedish startup making electric regional airplanes. Heart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable transportation for regional travel to every corner of the world. Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. Our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.