Secondary School French Teacher, 70-80%
2025-02-19
Duties and Responsibilities:
Teaching of MYP 1 - Grade 6 to MYP 5 - Grade 10 French language acquisition.
Developing materials appropriate for classes with a wide range of abilities.
Contributing to the development and implementation of the curriculum.
Creating and implementing lessons for differentiated skill levels in a classroom.
Team teaching in the MS Advisory program.
Communicating regularly with parents.
Be an active and contributing member of the school's faculty.
Participating in the full range of professional activities in the school.
Actively contributing to the operational needs of the school.
Qualifications and Experience:
French language teaching qualification.
At least two years of experience as a teacher.
Preferred experience with IB programmes, MYP or DP.
Excellent communication skills in English, at a native speaker level.
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students.
The ability to work effectively in a team.
The ability to function effectively under pressure.
The ability to show initiative and work independently.
A pleasant and friendly personality.
Experience working with students from diverse cultures and countries would be an advantage. In addition, there may be a possibility to increase the employment percentage if a candidate can teach other subjects and take on other responsibilities.
Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last years of employment in every country worked in.
Contract:
Permanent (6-month probationary period)
Part-time, 70-80%
Start: August 8, 2025
Salary: Salary scale
Application
Please email a short statement of interest as well as a current CV to: application@intsch.se
. Mark the email with "French teacher, 70-80%". We only accept applications in English and from qualified teachers. Applications will no longer be accepted after March 5, 2025.
