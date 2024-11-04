SEB Tech Programme: Start your career in IT at SEB
2024-11-04
Do you want to work with the latest technology within IT and banking? Kick-start your career by joining SEB Tech Programme!
As a fresh graduate, or early career IT professional, this is a unique opportunity to develop into a tech specialist at one of the largest IT employers in Sweden!SEB's Tech Programme offers you an accelerated start to a long-term career within SEB. Right from the beginning, you will step into a specific position in an exciting technical field. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to build a valuable network, engage in cross-collaboration activities and help us solve exciting business challenges. Not bad, right?The next programme start is in September 2025, the positions for which will be filled during the winter/spring of 2025 - so we welcome your application today!
Your Tech Position and Your Team
The programme starts in September 2025 and runs for six months. You belong to a home unit from the start and will have a designated tutor to help you get started in your role as a specialist within one of the bank 's prioritised tech fields.
This year you can apply to these positions:
• Data Scientist
• Cloud Engineer
• Fullstack developer
• .NET developer
• Java developer
• DevOps Security Engineer
• IT Technician
To find out more about the programme and the available positions, visit the programme site: https://sebgroup.com/career/who-are-you/graduates-and-students/tech-programme
Your Required Skills
We are looking for people who can challenge us in our digital journey and who are curious to work with us at SEB. You are comfortable in an innovative environment and like to contribute with your own initiatives to make an impact and difference. Since you will work closely with different colleagues, it is important that you are communicative and driven by teamwork.
We are looking for you who:
• Have an academic degree or a 2 year long vocational degree in IT, Engineering or equivalent.
• Have graduated before programme start or within the last two years.
• Are fluent in written and spoken English (Swedish is also required for some, but not all, of the roles).
• It is meritorious if you have some work experience within IT or within the banking industry.
Our Offer To You
SEB's Tech Programme is a unique opportunity for those who want to develop within IT in a modern and dynamic organisation.
We offer you:
• A six-month career programme in tech, designed for both immediate and long-term professional and personal development at SEB.
• Exciting business challenge to solve with other participants in Tech Programme, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB's business and organisation.
• After completing the programme, the goal is to offer you a full-time position in the role you have been recruited to.
Interested?
SEB collaborates with Ada Digital in this recruitment process. Ada Digital are recruitment specialists in unbiased and competence-based recruitment and helps SEB do a neutral and fair selection. You apply to the job by adding your CV or LinkedIn profile at Ada Digital's application form, no personal letter is needed. Please notice that applications via e-mail are not accepted. The application period is open until January the 5th. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter.
