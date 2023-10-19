Search Marketing Specialist - Paid Performance & SEO
The ideal candidate is a self-starter with experience managing day-to-day acquisition channels, mainly paid search and organic search marketing for B2B conversion.
About us
Soundtrack Your Brand is a B2B scale-up company providing music streaming services to more than 60,000 businesses in over 70 countries, from the restaurant or retailer round the corner to larger brands such as Ikea, Lululemon, Toni&Guy, Joe & The Juice and TAG Heuer.
The company consists of 80+ talented, motivated and humble employees. We follow the tenets of product-led growth (https://openviewpartners.com/product-led-growth/)
(PLG), where the product is the primary driver of customer acquisition, conversion and expansion. Our headquarters are located in central Stockholm, however this role may work remotely from the U.S. or Sweden.
The Role
What you'll be doing
As a member of Soundtrack Your Brand's marketing team, you'll work to help execute data-driven organic and paid media campaigns that drive meaningful growth for the company.
Paid & organic search (SEM & SEO) are our primary traffic and conversion channels, hence you must have deep knowledge with both, in order to ensure that both paid and non-paid media campaigns maximize their return on media investment (ROI), and recommended adjustments and enhancement based on research and informed business decisions.
You'll take the lead in managing daily optimization across organic and paid digital media channels including programmatic display, native, online video and paid social in order to drive B2B / PLG company growth.
Paid Performance Marketing
You will help direct and collaborate with our media agency, oversee day to day digital media campaign execution and keep track of all important account metrics, in order to optimize performance and deliver against our business objectives. You'll leverage data and insights to guide the planning, execution and optimization of our campaigns.
SEO
You'll leverage your in-depth knowledge and execution of SEO best practices, search engine algorithms, industry trends, and collaborate with our CMO on strategies and tactics to help further our organic search authority and consistently increase organic traffic. Your proven track record of successfully posting, guiding and occasionally writing SEO-optimized content with help of external writer or agency support. Your familiarity with keyword research tools and an ability to translate insights into actionable content strategies across web and app with both internal and external teams. You are consistently curious and staying current on evolving SEO trends and tactics.
Reporting & Analytics
You'll ensure that all channels and media campaigns are tracked and optimized for key metrics including conversion rates, traffic quality, return on ad spend (ROAS), and help evolve the use of our landing pages.
In collaboration with our Analytics team you will produce and review performance reports to monitor and evaluate campaigns and analyze trends, leveraging both media platforms/tools and analytic platforms such as MixPanel and Funnel.
You'll work closely with our CMO and marketing team to review performance and make adjustments, provide input for monthly business review (MBR) and PLG benchmarks, as well as provide input to help evaluate and test new search vendors, tools & platforms.
Organic and Paid Media is an engine for growth for our company - and you'll play an important role in its success.
About You
You are analytical, data ultimately drives your recommendations and decision-making process, and want to make a measurable impact. You are passionate about testing and not satisfied with the status quo. Hence you always look for ways to make paid and organic media campaigns better, with a strong desire to find and execute on optimization opportunities. Besides being analytical, you are mindful of creative.
You can work independently, and collaboratively to ensure the success of your initiatives. You're resourceful, with strong communication skills.
Mandatory Requirements
3-4 years direct experience working with and managing paid search campaigns and SEO tactics and strategies
• Strong data analytic skills and media reporting experience
• Experience working in platforms such as Google AdWords, Microsoft Ads (Bing Ads), Google Search Console and Google Analytics.
• In-depth knowledge of SEO best practices, search engine algorithms, including keyword research, content planning, enhancing CMS metadata, and industry trends including Schema mark-up. generative AI, etc.
• Experience with identifying and setting up conversion actions in ad platforms.
• Experience in reporting and analyzing campaign performance and making recommendations for budget allocation and new creative.
• Familiar with managing metrics including CPA, CTR, and ROAS.
• Adept at reviewing and optimizing bidding keywords; conduct keyword research, and test ad copy.
• Familiar with SEM Rush, Ahrefs, Clearscope and other SEO tools.
• Familiar with site CMS's, for regular content updates.
• Experience directing $100,000+/month ad spend.
• Excellent writing and verbal communication skills
Preferred Skills
• Blog copywriting and editing
• B2B / SaaS and App advertising experience
• App marketing and analytic experience - including App install campaigns (ex: Apple Search Ads, G-UAC + use of AppsFlyer
• Email marketing segmentation and automation
• Agency background, a plus
Employee Benefits
• Generous pension plan
• Yearly budget for health, wellness and personal development
• Laptop and mobile phone of your choice with included cellular subscription.
• Regular social activities such as team events, meet ups, after works and off-sites
