Sealing Expert within Energy Storage System
2025-02-19
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Sealing Expert within Energy Storage System at Electromobility
This is us, your new colleagues at Electromobility - Energy Storage Systems
Electromobility is the global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines. We develop zero emission propulsion systems making a difference for the Volvo Group's customers and society as a whole.
We are responsible for the complete battery solution at the Energy and Storage System, ESS. We are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, through product development into the maintenance phase. In the Battery Pack Enclosure team, we are looking for a Sealing Responsible Engineer.
You will be part of an agile and approachable organization with skilled teams consisting of passionate people, in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us, you will have a diverse, friendly, and open-minded team on your side, always providing you with the help needed to manage tasks.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
What will you do?
There are of course different technical solutions securing the tightness of battery packs, such as gaskets, glues, welds, etc. However, this role is only capturing tightness solutions through gaskets and adhesives.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a pragmatic team player that knows inside out how to develop and secure Volvo GTT standards. You have a broad knowledge and experience of developing sealing solutions and are used to express yourself within requirement specifications. You feel comfortable of owning and taking responsibility of your components and do so with great attitude.We believe that you have:
* Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
* Extensive experience in the working area of sealings & adhesiveness of a minimum of 5-7 years.
* Experience in the Battery Encapsulation working area is strong merit, otherwise a minimum of 10 years of experience from automotive sector.
* Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
* It is considered a merit if you have experience within one or several of the following: KOLA, pdm-link, PTM/MS Project, JIRA.
Doesn't this sound like an incredible opportunity to be part of our electrifying journey? We eagerly await your application! If you have any questions or seek more information about this role, please feel free to reach out. Haval Haider, Engineering manager at haval.haider@volvo.com
